ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Highest Paying Nursing Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. The nursing profession provides many job opportunities across multiple disciplines and specialties, with salaries varying by region, company, and certifications. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for registered nurses is likely to increase by 6% by 2031.
Sharee B.

Cushy CEOs Surpass Average Employees' Yearly Salary by Noon on Typical Work Day

The average annual salary of a typical worker in the United States is $53,924 or $4,148 per month based on a regular 40-hour work week. On the lower end of the spectrum, employees such as fast food workers, child care providers, or those in the hospitality business earn far less, topping out at around $7.25 per hour, which equates to a mere $1,160 monthly in some cases.
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Tory MP claims nurses using food banks have ‘something wrong with their own finances’

Tory MP Lee Anderson has been criticised for claiming nurses who use food banks while earning £30,000 a year “can’t manage money” properly.“I heard some nonsense a few weeks back that nurses were actually stealing food off patients’ plates”, he said.“Anybody earning 30 odd grand a year, which most nurses are, using food banks, then they’ve got something wrong with their own finances.”The Royal College of Nurses hit back with statistics that a quarter of hospitals had been forced to set up food banks for staff.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysDUP MP breaks down in tears while thanking 'long-suffering wife' in Commons speechAndrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape allegations
CBS News

Minimum wage about to rise in 23 states and 41 cities

Many of the nation's lowest-paid workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing on New Year's Day in 41 cities — 28 of them in California — and 23 states. Later in 2023, another five states and 22 cities and counties will hike their baseline rate, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker rights group.
NEW JERSEY STATE
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
GOBankingRates

5 Best Tech Jobs for the Future

Tech has been one of the fastest-growing and highest-paying fields across all industries for the better part of 25 years. But, if you haven't yet joined the workforce that drives the modern world,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy