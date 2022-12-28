Read full article on original website
money.com
Highest Paying Nursing Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. The nursing profession provides many job opportunities across multiple disciplines and specialties, with salaries varying by region, company, and certifications. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for registered nurses is likely to increase by 6% by 2031.
Cushy CEOs Surpass Average Employees' Yearly Salary by Noon on Typical Work Day
The average annual salary of a typical worker in the United States is $53,924 or $4,148 per month based on a regular 40-hour work week. On the lower end of the spectrum, employees such as fast food workers, child care providers, or those in the hospitality business earn far less, topping out at around $7.25 per hour, which equates to a mere $1,160 monthly in some cases.
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
20 ‘Boring’ Jobs That Pay $100,000 or More
Starting from childhood, you're taught to dream big. The phrases "you can be anything you want to be" and "follow your passion" are deeply ingrained in the fabric of American culture -- so it's no...
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Tory MP claims nurses using food banks have ‘something wrong with their own finances’
Tory MP Lee Anderson has been criticised for claiming nurses who use food banks while earning £30,000 a year “can’t manage money” properly.“I heard some nonsense a few weeks back that nurses were actually stealing food off patients’ plates”, he said.“Anybody earning 30 odd grand a year, which most nurses are, using food banks, then they’ve got something wrong with their own finances.”The Royal College of Nurses hit back with statistics that a quarter of hospitals had been forced to set up food banks for staff.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysDUP MP breaks down in tears while thanking 'long-suffering wife' in Commons speechAndrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape allegations
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
Minimum wage about to rise in 23 states and 41 cities
Many of the nation's lowest-paid workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing on New Year's Day in 41 cities — 28 of them in California — and 23 states. Later in 2023, another five states and 22 cities and counties will hike their baseline rate, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker rights group.
If your raise this year was less than 7.1%, it didn't keep up with inflation — and you effectively got a pay cut
Workers have seen their wages go up a lot over the past year — but most of those raises aren't enough to keep up with soaring prices.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
freightwaves.com
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America
Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.
Nearly 50% of Workers Plan to Quit Their Jobs in 2023, According to a New Report
A survey of over 2,500 professionals found that 46% are either looking for a new job already or intend to start in the new year.
5 Best Tech Jobs for the Future
Tech has been one of the fastest-growing and highest-paying fields across all industries for the better part of 25 years. But, if you haven't yet joined the workforce that drives the modern world,...
