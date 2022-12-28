Tory MP Lee Anderson has been criticised for claiming nurses who use food banks while earning £30,000 a year “can’t manage money” properly.“I heard some nonsense a few weeks back that nurses were actually stealing food off patients’ plates”, he said.“Anybody earning 30 odd grand a year, which most nurses are, using food banks, then they’ve got something wrong with their own finances.”The Royal College of Nurses hit back with statistics that a quarter of hospitals had been forced to set up food banks for staff.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysDUP MP breaks down in tears while thanking 'long-suffering wife' in Commons speechAndrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape allegations

23 HOURS AGO