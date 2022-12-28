Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
Remains of kidnapped Arizona teen found in rural Maricopa County
17-year-old Jesse Camacho was kidnapped from his home in Phoenix by two armed suspects carrying long guns.
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Cleaning crew arrives to begin crime scene removal amid news of suspect arrest
Idaho murders: Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
AZFamily
Troubled Maricopa County constable submits resignation, sites medical reasons
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Doug Clark has been in the news a lot since he became a Maricopa County Constable in 2010, and that’s not always a good thing. Over the years, Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him, everything from driving at excessive speeds in a county car and impersonating a peace officer to using excessive force.
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling
Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler man who sold thousands of fake N95 masks avoids jail
PHOENIX - A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.
Arizona’s Governor-Elect Chooses Critic of Racial Disparities in Child Welfare to Lead CPS Agency
Matthew Stewart will become the first Black leader of the Department of Child Safety, which ProPublica and NBC News found had investigated the families of 1 in 3 Black children in metro Phoenix during a recent five-year period.
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
KOLD-TV
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” has landed with a thud in Arizona. In early October, with flu cases raging, RSV cases the highest in ten years and COVID cases on the rise, health officials predicted a banner year for respiratory diseases. It has not played...
knau.org
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races
A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
AZFamily
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drugs, bribery
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job.
kjzz.org
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem still want to outlaw machines to tabulate votes in Arizona
Losing Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are still attempting to outlaw the use of machines to tabulate votes in Arizona. Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reiterated their claims made before a trial judge that tabulation machines are not secure. Their plea to...
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police
PHOENIX — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said. The...
newsnationnow.com
Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall
(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
buffalonynews.net
Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Appeals Dismissal of Arizona Election Lawsuit
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican nominee for governor, is appealing a Maricopa County judge’s dismissal of her lawsuit challenging her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently serving as secretary of state. In a notice of appeal filed Tuesday, Lake asked the Arizona Superior Court to reconsider all...
Comments / 1