PHOENIX - A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO