Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Idaho murders: Cleaning crew arrives to begin crime scene removal amid news of suspect arrest

Idaho murders: Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
MOSCOW, ID
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler man who sold thousands of fake N95 masks avoids jail

PHOENIX - A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.
CHANDLER, AZ
knau.org

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
ARIZONA STATE
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall

(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
ARIZONA STATE
buffalonynews.net

Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Appeals Dismissal of Arizona Election Lawsuit

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican nominee for governor, is appealing a Maricopa County judge’s dismissal of her lawsuit challenging her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently serving as secretary of state. In a notice of appeal filed Tuesday, Lake asked the Arizona Superior Court to reconsider all...
ARIZONA STATE

