ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Looking back: Families surprised with Christmas dinner, father killed by ‘treacherous’ bull and Pocatello welcomes first 1952 baby

By Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022

IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022

IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated

POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Marcene Oakey Romrell

Marcene Oakey Romrell, passed away on December 24, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born March 29, 1957, to Gary and Floriene Oakey in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Some of her favorite childhood memories include spending time at her grandparents ranch in Alta, Wyoming. She loved exploring the area and herding cows with her siblings and cousins. She felt a life long connection with Teton Valley and always loved spending time there. She spent her summers lifeguarding at Heise and winters skiing at Targhee and Kelly Canyon. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1975.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Darren Moore

Darren Gene Moore, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire

IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas

ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Carol Ingram

Carol Ann Norell Ingram, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at the Summerfield Ward, 3721 Shadow Mountain Trail. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy