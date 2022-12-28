Looking back: Families surprised with Christmas dinner, father killed by ‘treacherous’ bull and Pocatello welcomes first 1952 baby

Marcene Oakey Romrell, passed away on December 24, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born March 29, 1957, to Gary and Floriene Oakey in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Some of her favorite childhood memories include spending time at her grandparents ranch in Alta, Wyoming. She loved exploring the area and herding cows with her siblings and cousins. She felt a life long connection with Teton Valley and always loved spending time there. She spent her summers lifeguarding at Heise and winters skiing at Targhee and Kelly Canyon. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1975.

