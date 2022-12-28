ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.

Rachel Espeland
2d ago

you know I just got a snow blower in the middle of fall. I had this inkling that I'd need it. I've spent more time using that than I have a shovel. I've used both this year.

Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
2d ago

It's winter. Kinda expect snow, ice and cold. Been that way all my life.

