Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
you know I just got a snow blower in the middle of fall. I had this inkling that I'd need it. I've spent more time using that than I have a shovel. I've used both this year.
It's winter. Kinda expect snow, ice and cold. Been that way all my life.
