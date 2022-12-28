ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

SCAM ALERT: Official-looking letter says you owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes

REXBURG — Local sheriff’s deputies and a treasurer’s office are warning people of a scam that tells them they’re behind $10,000 in taxes. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on social media Wednesday. The post warned the public to be aware of a scam after people came into the treasurer’s office with an official-looking letter saying they owed Madison County $10,000 in taxes.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park

The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Five indicted in connection to Bannock County fentanyl death

POCATELLO — Five people have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in a death caused by fentanyl ingestion. Angelina Larae Norton, Richard Corey Fox, Jennifer Daniel Borchert, Sarah Eddie Smith and Amanda Reyes have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to court documents. Additionally, Borchert and Smith have been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022

IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire

IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks

245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms

DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
TETON COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

UPDATE: ISP Identify the Person Who is Said to Have Struck the ITD Snowplow

UPDATE: Idaho State Police have identified the person who is said to have hit the ITD snowplow. This incident is still under investigation. ORIGIONAL STORY: Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a vehicle collision that happened Friday, December 23 between a pickup truck and a snowplow. The collision happened around...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lillian Alleen Barnes

Lillian Alleen Barnes 83, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. At her request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

