The last time the Bears faced the Detroit Lions, they didn't have Jameson Williams as a possible target for Jared Goff. "He can really run and they're not really doing a lot with him," Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "You can see how little by little he’s being implemented into the offense. So you just have to be aware when another guy, when he’s on the football field, because he has the ability to be a dynamic, dynamic guy with stretching the football field and getting behind the defense."

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO