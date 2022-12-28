Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Disaster: Cowboys’ Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
Every team in the NFC South figures to have a new QB in 2023
The quarterback carousel will be spinning again soon, and no division figures to be more impacted than the NFC South. It’s reasonable to assume that all four teams will have a new starter in the 2023 NFL season. The winner of the worst division in the NFC could finish with a losing record. The Tampa Read more... The post Every team in the NFC South figures to have a new QB in 2023 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 17: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) have a tough slate this weekend as they host the No. 1 defense in the league, the San Francisco 49ers (11-4), on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders, whose playoff chances are still alive mathematically, know it’s going to take more than a miracle for it to happen, but if they do, here are a few things the offense will need to do to win this game.
Bears vs. Lions game picks: Will Chicago snap 8-game losing streak in Week 17?
The Chicago Bears (3-12) will battle the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where the Bears kept things close in the first half before things got away from them in the second half.
Bears chances to land No. 1 pick up 25 percent
The Bears' chances to snag the first pick in the NFL draft are up to 35 percent, according to ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index). Before Week 16, the index set the Bears' chances of landing the first pick in the draft at around 10 percent. After the Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, the Bears' chances boosted by 25 percent, landing them a 35 percent chance of earning the first pick in the draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz 2 TDs Extend Lead Over Titans
Facing the short-handed Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a predicament inside Nissan Stadium. Holding a narrow 10-6 lead in the third quarter after three consecutive turnovers to close out the first half, the Cowboys offense was staring down a 3rd and 19 near midfield.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
FOX Sports
Lions host Bears, needing win to keep playoff hopes alive
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions put themselves in the playoff picture by being one of the NFL's hottest teams, winning six of seven and barely losing to Buffalo during a surprising and successful stretch. With a chance to potentially secure an NFC wild-card berth, the Lions went cold...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wilks Reveals Plan for Josh Norman vs Tampa Bay
After a few days of practice, 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman is ready to suit up for his first game of the season this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Norman signed to the Panthers' practice squad earlier in the week after the team learned that starting corner Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist and would be re-evaluated in 10-12 days.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Justin Fields Updates Status
The Bears have a long list on their injury report. But, there may be some reason for optimism heading into their Week 17 contest.
Yardbarker
Matchup Problems for Bears Against Lions
The last time the Bears faced the Detroit Lions, they didn't have Jameson Williams as a possible target for Jared Goff. "He can really run and they're not really doing a lot with him," Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "You can see how little by little he’s being implemented into the offense. So you just have to be aware when another guy, when he’s on the football field, because he has the ability to be a dynamic, dynamic guy with stretching the football field and getting behind the defense."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Pride’ at Halftime: Could Dallas Lose to Titans Junior Varsity?
For the Dallas Cowboys, this week moved so fast that there was no time for public pronouncements from inside The Star warning against "eating the cheese.''. Rather, from owner Jerry Jones on down, there was great pleasure in the 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday that moved Dallas to 11-4 ... and there was the hope - if not the assumption - that it would carry over to "Thursday Night Football'' in Nashville against the mail-it-in Titans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
Comments / 0