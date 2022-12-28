Though Fortnite's latest chapter and season have only just begun, it's no surprise that players are already wondering when Chapter 4 Season 1 is set to end. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun.

1 DAY AGO