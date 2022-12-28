ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The biggest of stages are set and the College Football Playoff will finally be played come Saturday. Michigan and TCU will faceoff at 4 p.m. ET and Ohio State will try its hand against Georgia afterward at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on ESPN. The Wolverines and...
Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
It has been an up and down month-plus for Mazi Smith as news became public that he was pulled over with a gun and large amounts of ammunition back in October. At the time of the traffic stop, Smith did not have the correct paperwork to have the gun in his possession and he was ultimately arrested and charged with a felony. Since then, Smith has taken a plea bargain, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in Washtenaw County.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — Michigan football earned a Transfer Portal commitment from Josaiah Stewart earlier this month, and the program may have captain Mike Sainristil to thank. “That’s my recruit. I recruited him,” Sainristil told The Michigan Insider on Wednesday. “He’s a dawg. That’s my boy. I played with...
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — After a month of buildup, countless interviews and seemingly nonstop analysis and pondering, the actual game has arrived. The No. 2 Michigan football team will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game. It's...
At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
“Michigan football, welcome to the college football playoff.”. It was a sentence fans never thought they’d live to hear. Everyone is told football programs are cyclical like seasons. One day you could be bathing in the sun of success and the next in the middle of the coldest, darkest days of winter. For Michigan fans, it seemed even worse.
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — While it might not be surprising on one hand, it was somewhat a surprise that nickel back Mike Sainristil publicly announced he will return for his fifth season. Most of the time, players make decisions like that about their future after their season is over....

