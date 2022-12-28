Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Preview and Predictions: Michigan football vs. TCU
The biggest of stages are set and the College Football Playoff will finally be played come Saturday. Michigan and TCU will faceoff at 4 p.m. ET and Ohio State will try its hand against Georgia afterward at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on ESPN. The Wolverines and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Mike Hart shares intel on Michigan football running backs before College Football Playoff
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — As Michigan football prepared to take on Ohio State in the final game of the regular season, the prevailing thought was that without Blake Corum, the offense would struggle. Well, there’s a reason you play the games. After missing several games with a hand...
Greyson F
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars
Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mazi Smith On The Last Month, Unwavering Support From Jim Harbaugh
It has been an up and down month-plus for Mazi Smith as news became public that he was pulled over with a gun and large amounts of ammunition back in October. At the time of the traffic stop, Smith did not have the correct paperwork to have the gun in his possession and he was ultimately arrested and charged with a felony. Since then, Smith has taken a plea bargain, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in Washtenaw County.
saturdaytradition.com
'Harbaugh is my hero': Donovan Edwards spotlights young fan sporting Jim Harbaugh shirt at press conference
One young fan had the moment of a lifetime after Michigan made the trek to Arizona. After arriving for the Fiesta Bowl, Michigan took part in one of many press conferences throughout the week. However, this press conference provided an awesome moment for everyone involved. Donovan Edwards, Michigan’s star running...
247Sports
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil explains how he recruited Josaiah Stewart to the Wolverines
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — Michigan football earned a Transfer Portal commitment from Josaiah Stewart earlier this month, and the program may have captain Mike Sainristil to thank. “That’s my recruit. I recruited him,” Sainristil told The Michigan Insider on Wednesday. “He’s a dawg. That’s my boy. I played with...
247Sports
Four keys and a pick: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — After a month of buildup, countless interviews and seemingly nonstop analysis and pondering, the actual game has arrived. The No. 2 Michigan football team will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game. It's...
Michigan coaches talk Transfer Portal success: ‘Olu is now the blueprint’
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — Michigan has enjoyed ample success in the Transfer Portal this month, compiling one of the best classes in the country to fill positions of potential need in 2023 and beyond. As the Wolverines explore their options in the Transfer Portal, center Olu Oluwatimi has become...
FOX Sports
How Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia reached the College Football Playoff
At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
WolverineDigest
The Rebirth, Rise And Final Climb For Michigan Football
“Michigan football, welcome to the college football playoff.”. It was a sentence fans never thought they’d live to hear. Everyone is told football programs are cyclical like seasons. One day you could be bathing in the sun of success and the next in the middle of the coldest, darkest days of winter. For Michigan fans, it seemed even worse.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Why Mike Sainristil decided to return to Michigan football for another year
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — While it might not be surprising on one hand, it was somewhat a surprise that nickel back Mike Sainristil publicly announced he will return for his fifth season. Most of the time, players make decisions like that about their future after their season is over....
Ted Lasso modeled his game after Jim Harbaugh. Michigan football coach returns the favor.
A fictional soccer coach modeled his style after Michigan's iconic football coach. Now the football coach is turning toward Ted Lasso for inspiration.
saturdaytradition.com
Hayes: Jim Harbaugh has ensured Michigan will be just fine -- with him or without him
He has reminded everyone over and over that this is a happy ride. No anger, no anxiety, no fear of any kind. Just love and ball and a stated goal, and finding a way to get to the top of the mountain as one. Yeah, it’s hokey and corny —...
Comments / 0