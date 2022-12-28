ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Clark, Warnock lead No. 12 Iowa women past Purdue 83-68

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and No. 12 Iowa defeated Purdue 83-68 on Thursday night. Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Friday Five: Favorite Nebraska athletics moments in 2022

The year of 2022 won’t be remembered for a national title, but it wasn’t just one long coaching search either, even if that might’ve been the biggest storyline for Nebraska athletics. Instead plenty of great games were played and several big wins occurred. Here are my five...
LINCOLN, NE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fiesta Bowl TCU vs. Michigan: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) makes its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs when it takes on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium and can be seen on ESPN.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy