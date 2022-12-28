Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
KYTV
Ozark, Mo. Whataburger location to open during the first week of January
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is next in line in southwest Missouri for a Whataburger location. The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, January 3, at 1851 W Marler Ln. in Ozark. This location is set to open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only. Whataburger says additional service options,...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
Stranded Tulsa traveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger
Stranded Tulsa raveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger. Some are still waiting for their luggage and for many the chaos has turned costly.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning
Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday. No officers were injured.
KYTV
Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a building collapse on the square in Ozark. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s
A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
KYTV
More of historic Ozark square building comes down
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have opened one of the streets around the Ozark Square downtown on December 30 after the collapse of a historic building on Dec. 29. Church St. is now open, but some of the parking spots are closed. Some of First St. is still closed. Crews took down a wall on the side of the second-story apartments of the historic building.
Racer disqualified after brawl at Tulsa Shootout
TULSA, Okla. — A racer at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout was disqualified from competition on Tuesday for getting into a fight. Blake Scott was disqualified after a brawl with racer Nicholas Howard during race 17 on the first day of the competition, which is the largest micro sprint car racing event in the world.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a Bolivar business owner can no longer run a business in the Show-Me State, and he’s ordered to pay back customers, a total of more than a quarter of a million dollars. We’re talking about Jerry Shane Fellers with...
Comments / 10