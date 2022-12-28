ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Ozark, Mo. Whataburger location to open during the first week of January

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is next in line in southwest Missouri for a Whataburger location. The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, January 3, at 1851 W Marler Ln. in Ozark. This location is set to open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only. Whataburger says additional service options,...
OZARK, MO
97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a building collapse on the square in Ozark. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
OZARK, MO
KRMG

Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s

A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
TULSA, OK
KYTV

More of historic Ozark square building comes down

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have opened one of the streets around the Ozark Square downtown on December 30 after the collapse of a historic building on Dec. 29. Church St. is now open, but some of the parking spots are closed. Some of First St. is still closed. Crews took down a wall on the side of the second-story apartments of the historic building.
OZARK, MO
KRMG

Racer disqualified after brawl at Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — A racer at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout was disqualified from competition on Tuesday for getting into a fight. Blake Scott was disqualified after a brawl with racer Nicholas Howard during race 17 on the first day of the competition, which is the largest micro sprint car racing event in the world.
TULSA, OK

