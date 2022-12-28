Confirmed Manchester City Line-up Vs Leeds United; Rico Lewis Starts

Manchester City's side in their first Premier League game since the World Cup has been confirmed as they look to try and overtake Newcastle United in the league.

Manchester City are taking on Leeds United at Elland Road in their first league game since the end of the World Cup.

The Premier League Champions have already played one game in the Carabao Cup since the end of the tournament in Qatar and that was against rivals Liverpool whom they beat 3-2 with goals coming from Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake.

It was an impressive display in attack from City however they did concede two rather soft goals so with that in mind Guardiola has made a couple of changes to the backline but he has made one big call to keep a certain youngster in the starting line-up.

Rico Lewis starts in the Premier League

Guardiola has decided to persist with Rico Lewis at right-back after he showed glimpses of quality against Liverpool with the 18-year-old starting instead of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

Aymeric Laporte has been dropped after he got beaten for pace by Darwin Nunez for Liverpool's second goal so John Stones comes in as well as Ederson for Stefan Ortega.

Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake keep their places.

The midfield three is the same due to the balance it brings with Rodri sitting, Ilkay Gundogan roaming and Kevin De Bruyne attacking.

Cole Palmer has been replaced by Jack Grealish who starts on the left of the front three with Mahrez keeping his spot on the right and Haaland through the middle.

