Devin Booker Out With Groin Strain; Will be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker for the next four weeks with a groin injury.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns confirmed shooting guard Devin Booker will be out for the foreseeable future.

"Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks," said the team in a press release.

The Suns were without Booker in their most recent win over the Washington Wizards, where the team was without Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet.

Booker previously missed two games with a hamstring injury before recent groin problems. He missed three games with a groin injury before attempting to come back on Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets.

Booker played four minutes and was taken out of the game.

After the win on Tuesday, head coach Monty Williams offered the following on how Phoenix looked without Booker.

“I think guys are always wanting to play, but I don't think anybody's ever excited when [Devin Booker] is not on the floor. They want to win for him," Williams said.

"They know how much he loves to play; they know how much he loves his team, they know how much he gives to the program. I think they just want to win for him. By and large, everybody wants [Devin Booker] back here, but to your point, I think guys look for opportunities, but I think they were thinking, ‘We got to win this for the guys that are out.’

"Especially [Devin Booker], because we watched him grind to get back onto the floor, and he comes back on Christmas day, and he reinjures himself, and we saw his frustration. I'm sure our guys are texting him and FaceTiming him, and whatever they're going to do to let him know that those kinds of wins are for him and the guys who are out.”

The Suns hope Shamet, who scored 30+ points in two of his last three games, can be available sooner than later.

An exact four week timetable would put him nearly available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 26.