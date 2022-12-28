ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders, McGuire, Agree to Six-Year Extension Ahead of TaxAct Texas Bowl

By Timm Hamm
 2 days ago

Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire has earned a contract extension after just one season at the helm.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have inked a six-year, $26.6 million contract extension that will keep head coach Joey McGuire in Lubbock through the 2028 football season.

The extension includes a $100,000 increase in annual compensation that will reach $4.6 million for the final year of the deal in 2028.

“I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come.

"Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction.”

The new deal has already been approved by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and is worth about $1 million more annually than McGuire's original contract.

The Red Raiders have had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in McGuire's first season at the helm, posting a 7-5 overall record and going 5-4 in the Big 12.

Tech beat two ranked teams in 2022 in Houston and Oklahoma and registered victories over both Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in program history.

McGuire has also improved the Red Raiders' recruiting efforts and inked the No. 23 class nationally per SI99 rankings for the 2023 cycle. Tech also posted its all-time best semester in the classroom with a 3.13 team GPA this fall as the Red Raiders have 27 players on their Texas Bowl roster who have already earned their college degrees.

“I’m fortunate to have the support of a tremendous administration here at Texas Tech with President Schovanec and the best Athletics Director in the country in Kirby Hocutt,” McGuire said.

“We firmly believe the success our team has experienced this season is the standard for what is yet to come. Our entire family can’t thank Red Raider Nation enough for their passionate support that is unmatched in college football.”

The Red Raiders kick off the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the Ole Miss Rebels at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

