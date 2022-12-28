Giants Add LB Jarrad Davis from Lions Practice Squad

The Giants beef up the inside linebacker room's depth.

The New York Giants signed veteran inside linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions practice squad to fill the roster opening they had after placing interior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on injured reserve .

Davis, a first-round pick by the Lions in 2017 out of Florida, has played in 67 games with 50 starts for the Lions, for whom he played in 2017-2020 and again in 2022. (He was with the Jets in 2021.)

Davis, 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, has 333 tackles (201 solos), 10.5 sacks, ten pass breakups, 23 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception.

He is eligible to play for the Giants this Sunday against the Colts, depending on how quickly he can get up to speed on the team's game plan.

This is Lemieux's second trip to the injured reserve list this year. He started the season on IR after first suffering a turf toe injury in training camp. Lemieux returned for the Giants' Week 11 game against the Lions but only made it through the first half of that game.

Lemieux, the Giants' fifth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Oregon, was projected to be the team's starting left guard after impressing in the final eight games of his rookie campaign. However, he missed the 2021 season with a knee injury suffered in training camp, and his injury woes have continued into this season.

