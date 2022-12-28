Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs adopts holiday decoration policy
On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board adopted a new holiday display policy, which will prohibit decorations associated with any specific group. The policy recommended to the select board, which was subsequently unanimously approved, states that its purpose is “to ensure that each town-owned facility or property has a welcoming atmosphere, and does not result in the town advancing or inhibiting any particular religion, culture, group, or ethnicity.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Noteworthy January 55+
Healthy Aging M.V. has partnered with Vineyard Transit Authority to help transport ophthalmic patients to appointments with Dr. Hu and other medical providers at 282 Route 130 and Cotuit Road in Sandwich. Dates: Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7. All transports will depart Vineyard Haven on the 7 am...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown Council on Aging
The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4. To stay updated on...
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. Two people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of two skunks, a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs!. If you would like to check us out, please...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Colleen Garrett: ‘Like-minded people who want to help the community’
They meet every Wednesday at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs. They munch sandwiches from Mo’s Lunch, and typically hear from a guest speaker such as U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, Sheriff Bob Ogden, or Suzann Bellincampi from Felix Neck. (Full disclosure, I’ve been a guest speaker several times.)
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran
Though no injuries were reported, a fire at the Orleans Christmas Tree shops in early December pushed local fire department resources to their limit when it coincided with a medical emergency elsewhere in town. Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran’s department provided mutual aid during the incident. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the growing staffing challenges he says are putting public safety at risk across the Cape.
Martha's Vineyard Times
John O’Donnell: ‘My way to give back to the community’
Oak Bluffs Fire Capt. John O’Donnell, 34, spends many of his nights at the town’s fire station. In addition to the general time he gives as the volunteer captain of Rescue 561 and Engine 522, O’Donnell also volunteers as a night shift EMT. Oak Bluffs Fire and...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 19 – 23
Dec. 21, Ann M. Metcalf sold 33 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $6,000. Dec. 21, American Cancer Society Inc. and American Cancer Society Massachusetts Division Inc. sold 45 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $1,500. Edgartown. Dec. 19, Daniel J. Geary, Versie A. Geary, Donna M. Cotter,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Snowy Christmas Eve, bowling is back, and happy birthday to George Davis
“Today, as we wish each other a Happy New Year, let us determine to be more sincere, compassionate, warmhearted human beings, trying to make our world a more equal place. That way we’ll actually make it a happy new year.” –Dalai Lama XIV. We had a white...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford solid waste/recycling schedule for New Year’s Day
REMINDER: Trash will be delayed because of the holiday. Served 20 years in the United States Air Force. Owner of New Bedford Guide.
ABC6.com
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: A new year will begin
It’s early on Christmas morning, my favorite part of the holiday. Abby and the cats are up with me, but Mike is still asleep, and the house is quiet. I lit the lights on our Christmas tree, pretending in my mind that Santa did it while we were sleeping, as he always had when I was a child. I’m drinking coffee in my Christmas Tree china cup, watching snow falling outside our windows.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Larkin Stallings: ‘Doing what needs to be done’
You might know Larkin Stallings and his wife Jackie from the Ritz, their legendary dive bar in Oak Bluffs. It’s time to meet his lesser-known side — the one who heads up the Oak Bluffs Association, and is on the board of directors for M.V. Community Services and for Vineyard House.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Benefit concert for Navigator Homes
The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm. Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Hats off to the EPD, hunkering down, and Happy New Year to us all
Well, we actually had a white Christmas. Though I’m not a fan of snow, as you know, it certainly did make for a beautiful and tranquil feeling for the holiday, and actually help boost my holiday spirit a tad. Lights looked beautiful against the bed of white snow, the trees looked like a picture from a storybook, and it kept us home, cooking and relaxing by the woodstove, which was lovely. Driving was a bit treacherous, and of course, boats didn’t run, complicating travel plans for so many. But the Patriot Boat ran on Christmas Eve to bring Island-bound peeps back to M.V., and get about a dozen stranded UPS drivers from the island back to the Cape. Hats off to the Patriot crew for running a special boat, and making a Christmas miracle happen for all those folks.
theweektoday.com
Here’s what made headlines in Dartmouth in 2022
It was certainly a busy 2022 in Dartmouth. The past 12 months saw a number of new faces get elected to local office, a resident as involved in a tri-state chase, the closure of Big Value Outlet, the cleanup of toxic soil in Bliss Corner, and one of Dartmouth’s own got to be featured in a Disney film.
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
