ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson won't rest starters during meaningless Week 17 game: 'You play to win every game'

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAD7B_0jwobP1k00

The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in an unusual position heading into their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. If the Jaguars win the contest, it doesn't matter. If they lose the contest, it doesn't matter.

That's right, the game is meaningless, at least as far as the standings are concerned. Both the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans sit at 7-8 entering Week 17. The two teams play in Week 18 and the winner of that game will determine which team wins the AFC South and heads to the playoffs.

Though Week 17 will have no impact on the division race, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson intends to play all his starters during the contest against the Texans, per NFL.com.

"There's never a meaningless game," Pederson told reporters Wednesday. "Never, ever, ever, ever. You play to win every game. The only way I rest players is if they're hurt and can't go."

Pederson added that he's extra motivated to beat the Texans since they beat the Jaguars back in Week 5. The Texans have won just two games in 2022.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't revealed his plans for Week 17 yet. The Titans will take on the Dallas Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football," and the short week could affect how Vrabel approaches the contest. Star running back Derrick Henry has appeared on the injury report leading up to the game, and this could be a way for Vrabel to get Henry some rest before a winner-take-all Week 18.

How does the Week 18 game between the Titans and Jaguars determine the AFC South?

The Jaguars and Titans are in unique positions in Week 17. If both teams win in Week 17, they enter Week 18 with an identical record. The team that wins that game will finish the season with one more win, vaulting them to first in the AFC South standings. The same thing happens if both teams lose in Week 17. The Week 18 matchup will determine which team finishes the season with more wins.

Things get complicated if one team loses and the other team wins in Week 17, but here's why those scenarios don't matter. If the Jaguars go into Week 18 coming off a loss to the Texans, Jacksonville would be 7-9. If the Titans win in Week 17, they would have an 8-8 record going into Week 18. If the Jaguars manage to defeat the Titans in Week 18, both teams would have identical 8-9 records in the regular season. The Jaguars, however, would win the division since they beat the Titans in Week 14. Jacksonville would hold a 2-0 record over Tennessee on the season, giving the Jaguars the division tiebreaker.

But let's say the opposite occurs in Week 17. If the Jaguars enter Week 18 at 8-8 and the Titans enter Week 18 at 7-9, the Titans would get into the playoffs with a win. Both teams would once again have 8-9 records at the end of the regular season, but they would be 1-1 against each other in 2022. The NFL's next tiebreaker is win-loss record in the division. If the Titans beat the Jaguars in Week 18, Tennessee would have the better record in the division and would head to the playoffs. Even if the Jaguars beat the Texans in Week 17, the Titans would still have a better division record if they win in Week 18.

Got all that? Good.

And if not, well, it's much easier to say, "The Week 18 game between the Jaguars and Titans determines which team wins the AFC South." You don't need to know the uber-specific details or the obscure NFL tiebreakers as long as you know that statement is true.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans to start Joshua Dobbs vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football | Reports

The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Joshua Dobbs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, according to multiple reports. Dobbs, a former Tennessee Vols star, will start in place of Malik Willis, the Titans' quarterback selection in April's NFL draft. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 21 and activated him as a backup quarterback behind Willis. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson: Jaguars will 'never, ever, ever, ever' consider resting starters

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going full steam ahead against the Houston Texans in Week 17, despite not having much at stake in the game. Regardless if Jacksonville wins or loses against the 2-12-1 Texans on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Jaguars will play for the AFC South title in Week 18. While there’s a backdoor scenario where the Jaguars get into the postseason with a loss in their finale, it’s a long shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
217K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy