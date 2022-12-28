OBITUARY: Dennis Wayne Haulk

ROCKINGHAM — Dennis “Denny” Wayne Haulk, 66, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

He was born Nov. 28, 1956 in Rutherford County, son of the late J.V. Milliard Haulk and Annie Mae Cox Haulk.

Denny served in the United States Marine Corps. After returning from serving in the military, he went into a 20-plus-year career in law enforcement, serving the town of Ellerbe, Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Department. He also was a sergeant with the Union County Detention Center.

He had a love of many sports, especially baseball, football, and UNC basketball. He also enjoyed NASCAR and was a dedicated Dale Earnhardt fan. Denny adored his dog Tally and enjoyed riding his Harley. He was a proud Grandpa who enjoyed his “job” as their personal chauffeur.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, J.V. Milliard and Annie Mae Cox Haulk; and a sister, Susie Deaver.

He is survived by his daughters, Courtney Haulk Smith (Ryan) of Rockingham and Natalie Rhyne of Ellerbe; brother, Bobby Haulk (Julie) of Waxhaw; sister, Tracey Covington (Gene) of Hamlet; grandchildren, Whittier Smith and Baydin Smith; and nieces and nephews, Kelli Pond (Danny), Morgan Malone (Barney), Jason Williams (Nikki), and Keri Campbell (Dustin).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the home of Denny’s daughter and son-in-law, 609 Roberdel Road, Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to: The Humane Society of Richmond County, PO Box 2064, Rockingham, NC 28380.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Haulk family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.