ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VczBG_0jwoareb00

The Utah Jazz (19-17) play the 2nd game of their 3-game road trip Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors (17-18), who are playing for the 2nd night in a row. Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jazz vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Jazz opened their road trip Monday night with a 126-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs as 4.5-point favorites. They had won their previous 2 games. They are 5-5 in their last 10.

The Warriors are 2-0 to start their 8-game homestand. They beat the Charlotte Hornets 110-105 Wednesday for a push, as they were favored by 5 points. Prior to their 2 most recent wins, they had lost 7 of 9 games.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Jazz at Warriors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:56 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jazz -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Warriors +150 (bet $100 to win $150)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jazz -4.5 (-105) | Warriors +4.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Jazz at Warriors key injuries

Jazz

  • F Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable

Warriors

  • G Stephen Curry (shoulder) out
  • F JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Andre Iguodala (hip) out
  • F Andrew Wiggins (thigh) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Jazz at Warriors picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 117, Jazz 110

The Jazz have struggled on the road this season. They are 7-12 and have lost 4 of their last 5 road games, beating only the Wizards.

The Warriors are 14-2 at home and have only lost there once since Oct. 21. They kicked off the homestand with a 123-98 won over the 20-13 Memphis Grizzlies.

BET WARRIORS (+150) for the outright win.

The Jazz are 10-9 ATS on the road this season, but come in favored against a team that dominates at home. The Warriors are 11-4-1 ATS at Chase Center.

But expecting the Warriors to win outright, there is no need to bet the spread. With nice positive odds on the moneyline, that is the best bet to make.

PASS on the spread.

The Warriors have not had a home game in their last 7 games finish with more than 234 points. With Wiggins and Curry out, they have to play better defense. They have allowed 107.5 ppg in their last 6 home games.

The Jazz have had 6 of their last 10 stay under 234 points.

If the Jazz win, it will likely be high-scoring. If the Warriors win, they will keep things slower-paced.

BET UNDER 232.5 (-110).

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'

The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy