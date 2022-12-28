Read full article on original website
Kewanee teen picked for new Illinois Girls Committee
June Pride Fest for Kewanee in the works
Software purchase expected to modernize operations at Kewanee Park District
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges
Kewaneeans' generosity brightens Christmas for nursing home residents
aroundptown.com
Panther Boys & Girls Fall On Day 2 Of Warkins
The EP Panther boys and girls both lost their Thursday afternoon contests. The boys fell to Mercer County 59-40 before the girls were upended by Peoria Heights 35-27. The boys started well in their first home game in Erie for the season and jumped out to an 11-6 lead with 2:20 remaining in the opening quarter but then went 6 minutes without scoring and trailed 23-11 before Jack Minssen found the range with 5:58 remaining before halftime. The first half ended with the Eagles leading 27-19.
aroundptown.com
EP’s VanDeWostine Signs With Clarke University Baseball (photos)
Erie High School senior Bryce VanDeWostine has signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. The left handed pitcher/outfielder gathered with family and friends for the signing ceremony in the EHS Media Center. Pride assistant baseball coach, Anthony Razo was also on hand for the event, which was the first signing of the season for the program. The school is an NAIA member and plays in the Heart of America Conference.
KWQC
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
aroundptown.com
Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. Headed to Dixon
Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools present their collaborative winter musical theater production, “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” the weekend of Jan. 13 in the James A. Wiltz Auditorium in Dixon High School. Tickets are on sale now. The production features 19 fourth through eighth grade students from...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Jody Vroman
Jody Vroman, 76, of Hillsdale, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Royal Oaks Care Center in Kewanee, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am – 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL. Graveside Services will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery at 11:00 am. Anyone wishing to attend will need to be at the funeral home prior to 10:30 am to join the processional to the Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moore Memorial Library in Hillsdale or the Hillsdale United Methodist Church.
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
June Pride Fest for Kewanee in the works
Plans are underway for a Kewanee Pride Festival in June. The event is being organized by the Kewanee Commission on Human Relations.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Commission on Human Relations.
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
KWQC
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
ourquadcities.com
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
Two-vehicle crash leads one vehicle to crash into East Moline business
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Friday morning two-vehicle collision in East Moline resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into an oil change shop, according to a news release. Around 5:09 a.m., East Moline police responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities.
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
Bettendorf High School honors former student who lost her life to cancer with blood drive
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf High School graduate who fought cancer with courage was honored with a blood drive held in her name. The "Give like Charly" event was held on Tuesday, Dec, 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. The event honored former...
classichits106.com
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
Eagle View Community Health System expanding to Monmouth in 2023
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Access to health care across rural communities is a struggle for many, but there's a new development to fill the need in western Illinois. Eagle View Community Health System is set to open a new health care provider location in Monmouth in early 2023. The group offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. It currently has locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst, Ill.
