The EP Panther boys and girls both lost their Thursday afternoon contests. The boys fell to Mercer County 59-40 before the girls were upended by Peoria Heights 35-27. The boys started well in their first home game in Erie for the season and jumped out to an 11-6 lead with 2:20 remaining in the opening quarter but then went 6 minutes without scoring and trailed 23-11 before Jack Minssen found the range with 5:58 remaining before halftime. The first half ended with the Eagles leading 27-19.

ERIE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO