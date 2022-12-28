ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, IL

Panther Boys & Girls Fall On Day 2 Of Warkins

The EP Panther boys and girls both lost their Thursday afternoon contests. The boys fell to Mercer County 59-40 before the girls were upended by Peoria Heights 35-27. The boys started well in their first home game in Erie for the season and jumped out to an 11-6 lead with 2:20 remaining in the opening quarter but then went 6 minutes without scoring and trailed 23-11 before Jack Minssen found the range with 5:58 remaining before halftime. The first half ended with the Eagles leading 27-19.
ERIE, IL
EP’s VanDeWostine Signs With Clarke University Baseball (photos)

Erie High School senior Bryce VanDeWostine has signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. The left handed pitcher/outfielder gathered with family and friends for the signing ceremony in the EHS Media Center. Pride assistant baseball coach, Anthony Razo was also on hand for the event, which was the first signing of the season for the program. The school is an NAIA member and plays in the Heart of America Conference.
DUBUQUE, IA
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
STERLING, IL
Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. Headed to Dixon

Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools present their collaborative winter musical theater production, “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” the weekend of Jan. 13 in the James A. Wiltz Auditorium in Dixon High School. Tickets are on sale now. The production features 19 fourth through eighth grade students from...
DIXON, IL
Obituary- Jody Vroman

Jody Vroman, 76, of Hillsdale, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Royal Oaks Care Center in Kewanee, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am – 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL. Graveside Services will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery at 11:00 am. Anyone wishing to attend will need to be at the funeral home prior to 10:30 am to join the processional to the Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moore Memorial Library in Hillsdale or the Hillsdale United Methodist Church.
HILLSDALE, IL
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year

From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
GALESBURG, IL
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
PRINCEVILLE, IL
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
DAVENPORT, IA
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday

Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
LE CLAIRE, IA
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday

A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week

Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
EAST MOLINE, IL
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January

More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
MOLINE, IL
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block

MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
MENDOTA, IL
Eagle View Community Health System expanding to Monmouth in 2023

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Access to health care across rural communities is a struggle for many, but there's a new development to fill the need in western Illinois. Eagle View Community Health System is set to open a new health care provider location in Monmouth in early 2023. The group offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. It currently has locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst, Ill.
MONMOUTH, IL

