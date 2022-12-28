ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

OBITUARY: Mary Ann Paul Webster

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBFRQ_0jwoa32s00

HAMLET — Mary Ann Paul Webster, 81, of Hamlet, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home.

She was born March 12, 1941 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Moody and Libby Gainey Paul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Moody Paul and Libby Billingsley; stepfather, Lester Billingsley; sister, Brenda Clark and brother, Donald Paul.

Known as MoMo by her grandchildren, Mary Ann worked as a nurse for many years in geriatrics/nursing home settings. She loved caring for the elderly. When she decided to retire from nursing, she continued that love by working with Pee Dee Council on Aging until her health no longer allowed her to do so. Those that knew her best knew she loved history, books, old movies, talking to everyone and taking pictures.

Per her request, a private family service will be held at Richmond Co. Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Surviving, her husband, Robert J. Webster of Hamlet; sons, Robert W. Webster and wife Sandra of Hamlet and Michael Dean Webster and wife Libby of Matthews; daughter, Vickie Stewart and husband Robby of Hamlet; daughter-in-love, Robin Webster: grandchildren, Josh Webster, Wesley Webster and wife Katie, Michael David Webster, Austin Webster, Zack Webster, Dr. Kennedi Henry and husband Jared, Jeremiah Stewart; great-grandchildren, Gus Webster; sisters, Becky Hanvey of California and Elaine Sorensen of Minnesota.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Webster family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Dathia Joyce Lee

Dathia Joyce Lee left her earthly life to be reunited with the love of her life, Albert, in Heaven on Dec. 29, 2022. Dathia was born Nov. 10, a daughter of the late Charlie and Leanna Joyce. Dathia was a lifelong member of Ellerbe First Baptist Church where she faithfully attended until her move to Moore County. She enjoyed singing in the choir, helping with Vacation Bible School and being a member of her ladies circle.
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Amy Corder Truett

ROCKINGHAM — Amy Corder Truett, 51, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at her home. Amy was born Aug. 14, 1971 in Randolph County, a daughter of James Wayne and Colleen Jeffers Corder. She was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School, Class of 1989, had worked...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Dennis Wayne Haulk

ROCKINGHAM — Dennis “Denny” Wayne Haulk, 66, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born Nov. 28, 1956 in Rutherford County, son of the late J.V. Milliard Haulk and Annie Mae Cox Haulk. Denny served in the United...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Ted Robinson Kelly

ROCKINGHAM — Ted Robinson Kelly, 73, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Mr. Kelly was born Aug. 31, 1949 in Montgomery County, a son of the late Alfred and Anna Robinson Kelly. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his military...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Hazel Louise Broach Cline

ROCKINGHAM — Hazel Louise Broach Cline, 85, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Mrs. Cline was born July 13, 1937 in Darlington, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Coit Edward and Hattie Belle Evans Broach. She was a member of Faith Christian Center,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Nelson Wyatt Parker

WEST END — Nelson Wyatt Parker, 71, of West End, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Born on Nov. 28, 1951 in Wadesboro, North Carolina to the late Joseph and Margaret Parker. Nelson worked for over 30 years as a conductor with CSX Railroad. He was an avid military historian and collector for over 60 years. He was a very kind, gentle man and quite the jokester that never met a stranger and became friends with everyone he met. He was such an inspiration to a lot of people and set the best example of an amazing husband, father and grandfather.
WEST END, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Doris Gibson Solomon

ROCKINGHAM — Doris Gibson Solomon, 89, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Mrs. Solomon was born Dec. 20, 1933 in Scotland County, a daughter of the late James Thomas and Myrtle Blue Gibson. She was a member of Cordova Baptist Church where...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Allison Johnson

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Allison Johnson, 17, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Richmond County. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 22 at Mount Carmel FWB Church. McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Jackson family. Online condolences can be made at mcneillfuneral.com.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: William “Boe” Snipes

ASHEBORO, NC — William “Boe” Snipes, 90, Rockingham, NC, passed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at South Ridge Baptist Church, 139 School Street, Rockingham, NC, 28379, with a viewing from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service (family will be present). Public Viewing will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC 28379. Donations can be made to the East Rockingham Senior Center for Meals, Emanual Holiness Church in East Rockingham, or South Ridge Baptist Church in East Rockingham. The family will receive friends and visitors at the home of his son and daughter-in-law Eric and Lisa Snipes at 65 7th Ave Aleo, Rockingham, NC, 28379. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the Snipes Family.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Charles Ballard Utter III

Charles Ballard Utter III, 84, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Charles, a Richmond County native, was born Feb. 11, 1938 to the late Charles Ballard Utter Jr. and Emma Lee Crowell. Charles is also preceded in death by his sister, Beth...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Runners brave bitter temps in Rockingham run on Christmas Eve

ROCKINGHAM — Eighteen runners braved the subfreezing temperatures Christmas Eve morning to participate in the second annual Choppy Warburton Black Bottle Run. According to Mayor John Hutchinson, who organized the event with help from the Mangum Track Club, it was 14 degrees — with a wind chill factor just one degree above zero — when the fun run kicked off at the Hitchcock Greenway at 8 a.m.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Christmas party in Dobbins Heights

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — There were plenty of presents to go around for the kids at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Thursday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office — which previously made deliveries to children in Ellerbe, Cordova and East Rockingham — had a table set up with unwrapped toys for a variety of age groups.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Morgan Jones named Student Teacher of the Year

Morgan Jones discovered her passion for teaching while serving as a youth coordinator with the afterschool program at the Pembroke Housing Authority. Jones loved engaging with students and aiding in their personal growth and development. Ultimately, it was knowing she was making a difference in their lives that inspired her to pursue a career in the classroom.
PEMBROKE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: William ‘Archie’ Killough

William “Archie” Killough, age 67, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Archie was born Feb. 16, 1955 to the late William Killough Sr. and Mary Long Killough of Hamlet. Archie was a loving father, uncle, brother, son, and friend.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Irving Harris White III

Mr. Irving Harris White III was called home to be with the Lord on the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Irving lived a full 72 years surrounded by his loving family all of whom will miss him dearly. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, but was a Richmond...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Gary Wayne Barber

CARTHAGE — Gary Wayne Barber, 74, of Carthage, completed his earthly journey on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Wayne was born Dec. 13, 1947 in Moore County, a son of the late Hardy and Nellie Kennedy Barber. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam...
CARTHAGE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy