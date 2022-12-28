OBITUARY: Mary Ann Paul Webster

HAMLET — Mary Ann Paul Webster, 81, of Hamlet, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home.

She was born March 12, 1941 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Moody and Libby Gainey Paul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Moody Paul and Libby Billingsley; stepfather, Lester Billingsley; sister, Brenda Clark and brother, Donald Paul.

Known as MoMo by her grandchildren, Mary Ann worked as a nurse for many years in geriatrics/nursing home settings. She loved caring for the elderly. When she decided to retire from nursing, she continued that love by working with Pee Dee Council on Aging until her health no longer allowed her to do so. Those that knew her best knew she loved history, books, old movies, talking to everyone and taking pictures.

Per her request, a private family service will be held at Richmond Co. Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Surviving, her husband, Robert J. Webster of Hamlet; sons, Robert W. Webster and wife Sandra of Hamlet and Michael Dean Webster and wife Libby of Matthews; daughter, Vickie Stewart and husband Robby of Hamlet; daughter-in-love, Robin Webster: grandchildren, Josh Webster, Wesley Webster and wife Katie, Michael David Webster, Austin Webster, Zack Webster, Dr. Kennedi Henry and husband Jared, Jeremiah Stewart; great-grandchildren, Gus Webster; sisters, Becky Hanvey of California and Elaine Sorensen of Minnesota.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Webster family.