Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This dog may look festive and cheery, but officials at Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach think he’s probably a bit stressed since apparently getting lost. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. HHS workers believe the stray dog, outfitted in a green...
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date
During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
Warm-up on the way in Central Florida, but freeze still possible for some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is headed into a big warm-up, a few areas may see a freeze one more time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Overnight temperatures are again falling for the...
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
Deputies: 2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were found shot early Friday. Deputies were called for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail, not far from the Florida Mall. When officers arrived they found two men in...
Need a ride? AAA provides ‘Tow to Go’ service for New Year’s weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – AAA is providing tow services for free through New Year’s weekend to help keep the roads free of impaired drivers. The program is available for impaired drivers through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, though it should be treated as a last resort. [TRENDING: Become...
Deputies: 3 South Florida men caught with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of stolen car
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Three South Florida men are facing a long list of charges after deputies say they were caught in a stolen car with a trunk full of catalytic converters. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The investigation began Wednesday when Flagler County deputies were...
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are taking aim at an Orlando Christmas drag show, warning that the performance may have been marketed to young children. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation on Wednesday regarding the performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-4 in Daytona Beach Thursday afternoon. Troopers say just after 3 p.m., the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on the exit ramp from I-4 to northbound I-95 behind a semi-truck that was directly in front of him and a minivan in the lane next to the semi.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
SpaceX kicking off 2023 with Falcon 9 Transporter 6 launch on Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is starting the new year off with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday. The space agency is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral with a launch time of 9:56 a.m. Monday. [TRENDING:...
Hero bartender fights off shooter, honored with Lifesaving Award by Flagler sheriff
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly awarded 23-year-old David Ghiloni with a Lifesaving Award after Ghiloni fought off a shooter last month at Smiles Nite Club. Ghiloni told News 6 that his uncle owns the bar. He stepped in as a bartender for the past year...
