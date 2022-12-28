Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man returning home surprises suspected burglars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man returning to his home on Wednesday surprised a pair of suspected burglars, according to Mobile police. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a burglary. According to investigators, the homeowner came home and found a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked in his driveway. The first subject fled the scene in the vehicle, but a second subject assaulted the victim and then ran away, police said.
utv44.com
MPD seeking public's help in locating Walmart shooting suspects
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the suspects identified in Tuesday night's Walmart Supercenter shooting. Police say at about 8:30 p.m. an altercation ensued between two groups in the self-checkout line. According to police, one person from each group began...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man now facing attempted murder charge after altercation with officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect involved in a struggle with a Mobile police officer this week, now faces an attempted murder charge. Dequarrio Hines originally faced an assault charge after police say he was in an altercation with an MPD officer. Hines appeared in court Thursday, a Mobile County...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
WPMI
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
WPMI
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
WPMI
When it comes to crime, figures show Mobile has plenty of guns to go around
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We'll have to wait a while for the full numbers from 2022. But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has already shared the numbers of guns recovered by law enforcement in Alabama and traced back to crimes in the year 2021. And Mobile, unfortunately,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant. Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash. But it never even slowed down business. A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested at bus stop on Thursday morning: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times has been arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was located and arrested Thursday morning around 8 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police chief details what led up to officer-involved shooting Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine provides new details in an incident where a Mobile police officer struggled with a suspect, then fired a shot. Prine says no one was hit. Twenty-five-year-old Dequarrio Hines was taken into custody. He faces charges of assault and resisting arrest. Prine...
Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
Mobile Police: Woman punched by man in Chick-Fil-A parking lot
A man in Mobile was arrested after police say he punched a woman and her car in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot last week.
Alabama law enforcement say fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to rise in 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s been another deadly year for drug overdoses in some parts of Alabama. So far this year, Baldwin County has seen 66 overdose deaths, two-thirds of which were fentanyl-related. “That’s created a real issue for us with regards to the number of overdose deaths that […]
WPMI
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police say woman stole vehicle after test drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman faces a theft charge after police say she stole a car after a test drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to Palmer’s Toyota at 470 Schillinger Road S. around 2:30 p.m. Monday were told that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Lindsey Elizabeth Normand, took the vehicle on a test drive with the salesman inside. When they returned to the dealership, Normand took off once the salesman got out of the vehicle, authorities said.
