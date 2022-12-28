ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football: Bo Nix’s brother set to join him at Oregon

The adopted brother of former Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix will be joining the current Oregon signal-caller in Eugene by way of the transfer portal. Tez Johnson, who played three seasons at Troy and amassed 141 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, will have two seasons of eligibility left.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era

Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn’s Early 2023 Class Gives Freeze Chance of Success

AUBURN — Is that Jack Frost nipping at your nose? No? Then it might be Hugh Freeze reviving the Auburn football program. The newly hired head coach discussed the completion of his first signing class on The Plains last Wednesday, Dec. 21, after weeks of recruiting like a Tiger who was at risk of losing its stripes.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Local Players on Prestigious Short List

OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
OPELIKA, AL
wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
ABBEVILLE, AL
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
catingtonpost.com

Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats

A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
WETUMPKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
AUBURN, AL
