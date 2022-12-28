ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

A 65-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 25 after police were alerted to a report of an erratic driver. The man was stopped by police on Nassau Street and arrested. He was processed and released. A victim reported that a check he had mailed to the...
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Middletown bank robbery under investigation

MIDDLETOWN — An investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that occurred in Middletown on the morning of Dec. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. At 10:40 a.m., officers from the Middletown Township Police Department responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 27

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Somerset County Superior Court judge rejects bid for vote recount for Hillsborough Township Committee’s unexpired seat

The Hillsborough Township Democratic Organization expressed disappointment over a Somerset County Superior Court judge’s rejection of the organization’s bid for a recount of votes for the unexpired seat for Township Committee that was on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan ruled...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Register News

Senior Correctional police officer faces 10 years in prison for falsifying report after striking inmate at Bordentown youth facility

A former senior correctional police officer at the Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility in Bordentown has pleaded guilty for attempting to cover up an incident by falsifying his report and convincing another guard to do the same after striking an inmate twice in the back of the head while the prisoner was handcuffed and restrained by other officers, according to Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Dec. 28

• The Monmouth County Park System will sponsor Wondrous Winter Walks on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist to explore a park in the winter. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear is recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

