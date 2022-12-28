Read full article on original website
Princeton Police blotter
A 65-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 25 after police were alerted to a report of an erratic driver. The man was stopped by police on Nassau Street and arrested. He was processed and released. A victim reported that a check he had mailed to the...
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have released a photo of a “person of interest” in the investigation of a woman’s body that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. The woman, identified as Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton,...
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
Princeton receives state grant to expand shared bicycle-pedestrian path on Cherry Hill Road
Princeton has received a $750,000 state grant toward the cost of extending the existing shared bicycle-pedestrian path on Cherry Hill Road, according to a press release through Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. The $750,000 grant was made available through the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s (NJDOT) Bikeway grant program, Princeton...
Teens charged in drug robbery, shooting death of Pennington School grad
Two teenaged boys, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Philip Urban, who was found shot to death in a nature preserve Dec.17, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso.
Middletown bank robbery under investigation
MIDDLETOWN — An investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that occurred in Middletown on the morning of Dec. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. At 10:40 a.m., officers from the Middletown Township Police Department responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley...
‘Ah-ha moments’ happening in county Magnet Schools’ new AgriScience program
The AgriScience program on the Middlesex County Magnet Schools campus in East Brunswick has expanded, launching a new curriculum in line with the Curriculum for Agricultural Education. The career major now includes an emphasis on food science and safety, animal science, and landscape design, in addition to the major’s previous...
East Windsor woman – a two-time kidney transplant recipient – to participate in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float
NJ Sharing Network recently honored kidney transplant recipient Harleen (Leena) Sandhu of East Windsor, as she gets set to participate in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float during the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 2, 2023. Sandhu will ride on the float, which is the world’s...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 27
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Planning begins for two new urban rail trails in northern New Jersey
Long before the rise of interstate highways, railroads were king. During the golden age of rail transportation in the late 1800s and early 1900s, passengers and freight relied on trains to get everywhere from the next town to distant locations. But as cars and tractor-trailers took over, many rail enterprises...
New York man charged with alleged murder of his mother at her East Brunswick residence
EAST BRUNSWICK – A New York man has been charged with allegedly killing his mother at her Cozzens Court residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department. At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 22, authorities received a 911 call...
Somerset County Superior Court judge rejects bid for vote recount for Hillsborough Township Committee’s unexpired seat
The Hillsborough Township Democratic Organization expressed disappointment over a Somerset County Superior Court judge’s rejection of the organization’s bid for a recount of votes for the unexpired seat for Township Committee that was on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan ruled...
Driver injured when car crashes into side of building on Route 206 in Lawrence Township
A 72-year-old Bucks County, Pa., man was rushed to the hospital after his 2018 Mazda sedan crashed into the north side of a building in the 2600 block of Lawrence Road/Route 206 Dec. 28, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The crash dislodged an outdoor staircase leading to apartments...
Monroe Township earns silver certification from Sustainable Jersey
Monroe Township’s efforts in implementing solutions for sustainability challenges has earned the township the silver certification from Sustainable Jersey. Township officials announced that Monroe was one of 81 municipalities that were selected by Sustainable Jersey to receive the silver certification in 2022. “Monroe Township has been at the forefront...
Senior Correctional police officer faces 10 years in prison for falsifying report after striking inmate at Bordentown youth facility
A former senior correctional police officer at the Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility in Bordentown has pleaded guilty for attempting to cover up an incident by falsifying his report and convincing another guard to do the same after striking an inmate twice in the back of the head while the prisoner was handcuffed and restrained by other officers, according to Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Dec. 28
• The Monmouth County Park System will sponsor Wondrous Winter Walks on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist to explore a park in the winter. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear is recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Settlement will provide water, sewer service to affordable housing site
A settlement agreement has been reached in a developer’s complaint that sought to compel the Manasquan River Regional Sewerage Authority (MRRSA) and Freehold Township to provide public sewer and water service to an affordable housing development in Colts Neck. The complaint was filed in 2018 in New Jersey Superior...
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
