ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AHYy_0jwoZWdD00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.

The team confirmed Booker's injury on Wednesday and said he'll be re-evaluated after the four weeks.

“It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot of work and lays everything on the line,” Suns coach Monty Williams said before Wednesday's game in Washington. “You’re going to run into this from time to time. I’m actually grateful, you know, that it wasn’t worse.”

The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the last nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team's Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets, but played just four minutes before having to leave the game.

He returned to Phoenix for further evaluation while the team continued its six-game trip.

Williams did not necessarily think Booker's early exit Sunday was the result of a hasty return.

“In this case with Book, every box, to my knowledge, was checked,” Williams said. “Before you put a guy back on the floor you have to do that. You just run into stuff.”

Now it looks as if Booker is on the shelf for at least a month. He is averaging a career-high 27.1 points and already topped 50 points twice this season.

The Suns currently have a 20-15 record and are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Several players have missed time with injuries while forward Jae Crowder hasn't played all season because the Suns are trying to work out a trade for the disgruntled veteran.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Birthday boy LeBron James predicted 47-point performance vs. Hawks

On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James not only predicted a 40-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, but he also delivered and then some. James dropped 47 points on Friday night, leading the Lakers over the Hawks, 130-121. While James was speaking with Lakers sideline reporter Mike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Gameday: Suns Visit Raptors in Battle of Struggling Teams

The Phoenix Suns would love to grab a win. Despite Deandre Ayton's 31 points on Wednesday, the Suns simply weren't enough for the Washington Wizards, dropping their last four-of-five heading into their meeting with the Toronto Raptors. Devin Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a groin...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors

The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Despite the questionable tag, there's a sense that Achiuwa will make his return Friday after almost two months sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said Achiuwa would be back before the end of the month and his participation in practice on Wednesday suggested a return was imminent.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
217K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy