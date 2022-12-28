Read full article on original website
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Local restauranteurs open third location in SLC’s Post District
SALT LAKE CITY — Brooks and David Kirchheimer, who formed Leave Room For Dessert Eateries (LRFDE), unveil their third location, Urban Hill, in Salt Lake City’s Post District. The 7,200-square-foot […]
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
UTA lays out ambitious goals in 2030 strategic plan
UTA’s Board of Trustees approved the agency’s 2030 Strategic Plan, giving the agency a new motto ("We Move You") and laying out ambitious goals for the future.
Utah has big plans for improvements at these state parks
While drought-caused low water levels at some Utah state parks provided an opportunity for boat ramp repairs, the division has grand, overhaul plans for places like Echo and Lost Creek.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
buildingsaltlake.com
It’s blowin’ up, part 9: Latest reveal of North Temple’s Rocky Mountain Power 100-acre redevelopment
A series of parcels covering 100 acres on the west side owned by the power company have for decades set the tone for this area of Salt Lake City. Industrial and institutional uses, separated from single-family suburban-style development, too far west to be included in the original Plat of Zion grid, insured that West North Temple Street from Downtown to the Airport was auto-dependent and devoid of urban energy.
1 dead, others injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
A 30-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Utah 85 freeway on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 2 p.m.
KSLTV
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines customer’s luggage stranded at Salt Lake International Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who often travels through airports knows that feeling. Waiting and hoping your luggage shows up at baggage claim can test even the most patient person. And it’s a relief when you see it. “I finally got my bag,” said Donna Stackman. “I never...
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC Southwest crews work to reunite passengers with lost luggage
SALT LAKE CITY — At the baggage claim of Southwest airlines in Salt Lake City International Airport, there are as many rows of luggage as there are letters in the alphabet. Crews have sorted all the passengers’ luggage alphabetically by the Southwest customer service area in baggage claim.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
kslnewsradio.com
A beautiful waterwise garden in the backyard
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time to escape into a beautiful backyard garden. A couple weeks ago, Maria and Taun toured Andrea Simondi’s waterwise garden in Spanish Fork, Utah. Andrea has interest in waterwise gardening, so she has her own right in her backyard. Her waterwise garden is massive and has a wide variety of plants and vegetables.
Flight cancelations, driven by Southwest Airlines, have ripple effects in Park City
Southwest canceled more than two-thirds of its flights in the U.S. Monday, and more than 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company said it plans to operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the coming days. The over 13,000 Southwest cancelations since Thursday have left thousands of people stranded at airports across the country.
cityweekly.net
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
kslnewsradio.com
USU program helped Nebo Utah School District students in need before the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY — Back in November of 2022, the Utah County 4-H Livestock Ambassadors launched its Meal Kits for Kids project to ensure students in the Nebo Utah School District had food outside of school and through the holidays. Approximately 1,200 students in the Nebo Utah School District...
