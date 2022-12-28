Read full article on original website
Mega Millions players have a 1 in 300M chance of winning. But the jackpot is tempting
ORLANDO, Fla. – The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are high, but the payout is even higher. Friday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $685 million. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims | Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport | Become a News 6 Insider]
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
After COVID-19, downtown Orlando venues expect big New Year’s Eve crowds
ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses in downtown Orlando and neighboring areas are preparing for one of the biggest celebrations of the year — New Year’s Eve. Katie Fazerbaker, the marketing and Events manager for Wall Street Plaza, said this year feels like the first normal year for New Year’s Eve since the COVID-19 pandemic.
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
New Garden Theatre partnership helps bring back live performances
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Following a 2022-23 season shortened by behind-the-scenes controversy and changes in leadership, the Garden Theatre is bringing back live performances with the help of a new partnership. Victory Productions, a local entertainment company, announced earlier this month it would be collaborating with the Winter Garden...
Ring in 2023 with these New Year’s Eve events across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With the new year fast approaching, we compiled a comprehensive list of Central Florida events to help you celebrate New Year’s Eve no matter what your bedtime is. From daytime walks to rockin’ into the wee hours of the morning, this county-by-county list has something...
SpaceX kicking off 2023 with Falcon 9 Transporter 6 launch on Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is starting the new year off with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday. The space agency is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral with a launch time of 9:56 a.m. Monday. [TRENDING:...
Brevard man accused of threatening wife, throwing blind dog with cancer in pool
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – A Satellite Beach man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to shoot his wife and throwing his family’s 17-year-old dog in a pool, according to the police department. Police said 52-year-old Christopher Fisher had gotten into a fight with a friend he had over at...
Expect significant Orlando police presence for New Year’s Eve, retired chief says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses and police are getting ready to say hello to 2023 in downtown Orlando, and that means crowds, celebrations and security. The orange ball drop has been a New Year’s Eve tradition in Orlando’s downtown for about 25 years, according to Peter Ghalam, the district manager for Church Street Entertainment.
What The Honk: Not that kind of horsepower!
ORLANDO, Fla. – We had plenty of honks this year. I hope we all got a few good laughs and maybe learned a few things along the way. I hope you all have a happy and safe New Year. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. If it works, I...
Rental car demand skyrockets at Orlando airport as cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. – Passengers from all over the country are scrambling to make new travel plans in the wake of nationwide flight cancellations. Travelers are now taking matters into their own hands by getting a rental car and driving anywhere from 9 to 24 hours to get home. [TRENDING:...
Southwest cancels more flights out of Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday travel mess continues in Orlando and across the country. Southwest scrubbed over 100 flights at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. “We watched the news, my app has been notifying me, plus we tracked the flight from Denver, so it took off, so that’s a good sign,” Tyreese Hamilton said.
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
Enforcement of Miya’s Law for renter safety goes into effect in 2023
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Enforcement for a new Florida law requiring more safety protections for tenants will begin in January 2023. Miya’s Law, named after 19-year-old Miya Marcano, was signed into law in June by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Marcano was killed by a maintenance worker while she was living in an Orlando-area apartment complex.
After a chilly start, Central Florida is warming up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing one more cool start across Central Florida. After starting in the 40s and 50s for most of Central Florida with some 30s for northern zones, expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida with a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday and a high of 76 on Thursday.
Kissimmee Salvation Army broken into on Christmas Eve; police search for 2 burglars
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department said it is searching for two people involved in a burglary on Christmas Eve at the Salvation Army. Police said the burglary happened at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee. The department did not say around what time the burglary happened. [TRENDING: Florida...
2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over...
🌡️Most accurate Florida weather app? This science project puts temps to the test
OVIEDO, Fla. – Is it going to rain? What should I wear? Is it worth curling my hair today?. Those are questions people like Mikayla Beilanson and Tori Sambell ask daily. “We usually use our phones to check the weather. We don’t go and watch the news station usually so we check the apps,” Sambell said.
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
Need a ride? AAA provides ‘Tow to Go’ service for New Year’s weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – AAA is providing tow services for free through New Year’s weekend to help keep the roads free of impaired drivers. The program is available for impaired drivers through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, though it should be treated as a last resort. [TRENDING: Become...
