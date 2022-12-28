ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Mega Millions players have a 1 in 300M chance of winning. But the jackpot is tempting

ORLANDO, Fla. – The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are high, but the payout is even higher. Friday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $685 million. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims | Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

After COVID-19, downtown Orlando venues expect big New Year’s Eve crowds

ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses in downtown Orlando and neighboring areas are preparing for one of the biggest celebrations of the year — New Year’s Eve. Katie Fazerbaker, the marketing and Events manager for Wall Street Plaza, said this year feels like the first normal year for New Year’s Eve since the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New Garden Theatre partnership helps bring back live performances

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Following a 2022-23 season shortened by behind-the-scenes controversy and changes in leadership, the Garden Theatre is bringing back live performances with the help of a new partnership. Victory Productions, a local entertainment company, announced earlier this month it would be collaborating with the Winter Garden...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Ring in 2023 with these New Year’s Eve events across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the new year fast approaching, we compiled a comprehensive list of Central Florida events to help you celebrate New Year’s Eve no matter what your bedtime is. From daytime walks to rockin’ into the wee hours of the morning, this county-by-county list has something...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Expect significant Orlando police presence for New Year’s Eve, retired chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses and police are getting ready to say hello to 2023 in downtown Orlando, and that means crowds, celebrations and security. The orange ball drop has been a New Year’s Eve tradition in Orlando’s downtown for about 25 years, according to Peter Ghalam, the district manager for Church Street Entertainment.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What The Honk: Not that kind of horsepower!

ORLANDO, Fla. – We had plenty of honks this year. I hope we all got a few good laughs and maybe learned a few things along the way. I hope you all have a happy and safe New Year. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. If it works, I...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Southwest cancels more flights out of Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday travel mess continues in Orlando and across the country. Southwest scrubbed over 100 flights at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. “We watched the news, my app has been notifying me, plus we tracked the flight from Denver, so it took off, so that’s a good sign,” Tyreese Hamilton said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Enforcement of Miya’s Law for renter safety goes into effect in 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Enforcement for a new Florida law requiring more safety protections for tenants will begin in January 2023. Miya’s Law, named after 19-year-old Miya Marcano, was signed into law in June by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Marcano was killed by a maintenance worker while she was living in an Orlando-area apartment complex.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

After a chilly start, Central Florida is warming up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing one more cool start across Central Florida. After starting in the 40s and 50s for most of Central Florida with some 30s for northern zones, expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida with a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday and a high of 76 on Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy