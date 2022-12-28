Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Related
2022: New Businesses Blossom in Huntington
New businesses have blossomed all around Huntington this year as the Covid-19 shutdown, mask mandates and other limitations gave way to a pent-up demand for new places to shop, dine or find needed services. Several of the new venues were eagerly anticipated over lengthy stretches Read More ...
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
longislandadvance.net
Pushing a happy (historic) ending
The process to finally acquire the 11.5-acre historic Avery property in East Patchogue for preservation has been quietly progressing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber...
islipbulletin.net
Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
longislandadvance.net
A joyous return to the Congregational Church of Patchogue after three-year pandemic absence
Several beloved holiday traditions were revived this year after a pandemic hiatus spanning several seasons. The annual Holiday Concert and Sing-Along held at the Congregational Church of Patchogue, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
longislandadvance.net
Bellport village has a busy 2022
The Long Island Advance sat down with Bellport Village officials to review some of the initiatives taken this year with mayor Ray Fell, deputy mayor Bob Rosenberg, and village clerk John …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
News 12
Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion
Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Alkemy, an ‘Ice Cream Experience’ Coming to Huntington Village
You might not be thinking about ice cream right now, given the cold, but Alan Lacher is betting that there’s customer interest in ice cream as an experience. The Dix Hills businessman is going to open Alkemy, at 260 Main St, Huntington, in January. But Read More ...
What comes next for Long Island Science Center, after being passed over for $1M Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant?
Last week’s long-anticipated announcement of the state’s funding decisions for the Town of Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Initiative $10 million grant left some stakeholders elated and others scratching their heads. Eight of the 10 projects submitted by the Local Planning Committee got a piece of the town’s DRI grant....
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157
Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.
Comments / 1