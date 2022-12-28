ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Island, NY

HuntingtonNow

2022: New Businesses Blossom in Huntington

New businesses have blossomed all around Huntington this year as the Covid-19 shutdown, mask mandates and other limitations gave way to a pent-up demand for new places to shop, dine or find needed services. Several of the new venues were eagerly anticipated over lengthy stretches Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
MERRICK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Pushing a happy (historic) ending

The process to finally acquire the 11.5-acre historic Avery property in East Patchogue for preservation has been quietly progressing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber...
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
islipbulletin.net

Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Bellport village has a busy 2022

The Long Island Advance sat down with Bellport Village officials to review some of the initiatives taken this year with mayor Ray Fell, deputy mayor Bob Rosenberg, and village clerk John …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BELLPORT, NY
News 12

Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion

Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
ISLANDIA, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
riverheadlocal

What comes next for Long Island Science Center, after being passed over for $1M Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant?

Last week’s long-anticipated announcement of the state’s funding decisions for the Town of Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Initiative $10 million grant left some stakeholders elated and others scratching their heads. Eight of the 10 projects submitted by the Local Planning Committee got a piece of the town’s DRI grant....
RIVERHEAD, NY

