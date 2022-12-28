ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NESN

Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Delivers Poster Dunk During Pacers Win

Former Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith had himself a highlight-reel showing for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. In the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nesmith had his cherry-on-top moment. After teammate Buddy Hield handed Nesmith a pass by the baseline, the 23-year-old drove baseline and delivered a stunning highlight. Nesmith got past Evan Mobley and took flight. That’s when 6-foot-9 All-Star big Jarrett Allen found himself on the wrong end of a poster slam.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch

Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cavs Drop Third Straight As Pacers Catch Fire From Three

The difference maker in this one was from behind the arc. The Pacers made 19 of the 31 threes they shot which comes out to be 61.3 percent. They shot the ball better from behind the three-point line than they did from the field as a whole which was 56.4 percent. That's not something you see every day.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pacers

After wrapping up their six-game home stand with a pair of losses, the Wine & Gold look to recapture their mojo when they hit the road to close out the calendar year – traveling to Indy for a Thursday night showdown with the Pacers. The Cavaliers dropped consecutive games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game

The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Pacers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Indiana Pacers are performing far better than virtually everyone anticipated. In fact, they currently have a win-loss record of 18-17. With that slate, the Pacers are tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. As of this writing, the Pacers have also won three of their previous four games. The easiest way to put it is that this squad has exceeded expectations. Tyrese Haliburton has been fantastic for Indiana, while Bennedict Mathurin, a rookie, has also had a significant impact. However, as the trade deadline draws near, there are still several questions the Pacers must answer. Here we will look at a few 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Jarrett Allen Gets Career Milestone Against The Pacers

Jarrett Allen has established himself as one of the best all-around centers in the NBA. He is incredible in the pick-and-roll, he can create his own shot when he's down low in the paint, can guard any player on the floor, and is one of the best rebounders in the league.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

