Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Delivers Poster Dunk During Pacers Win
Former Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith had himself a highlight-reel showing for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. In the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nesmith had his cherry-on-top moment. After teammate Buddy Hield handed Nesmith a pass by the baseline, the 23-year-old drove baseline and delivered a stunning highlight. Nesmith got past Evan Mobley and took flight. That’s when 6-foot-9 All-Star big Jarrett Allen found himself on the wrong end of a poster slam.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pacers prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers lost 125-117 to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday. Darius Garland...
Luka Doncic lifts Mavericks past Knicks with wild comeback, historic 60-point triple-double
Luka Doncic is at it again. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-point triple-double and set a new franchise scoring record on Tuesday night in what was a wild 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. Doncic’s statline would have been impressive enough. He finished with a career-best 60...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
NBC Sports
Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch
Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Atlanta Hawks Star Fined $25,000
The NBA announced that Bogdan Bogdanovic has been fined $25,000 for an incident that took place during Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Cavs Drop Third Straight As Pacers Catch Fire From Three
The difference maker in this one was from behind the arc. The Pacers made 19 of the 31 threes they shot which comes out to be 61.3 percent. They shot the ball better from behind the three-point line than they did from the field as a whole which was 56.4 percent. That's not something you see every day.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pacers
After wrapping up their six-game home stand with a pair of losses, the Wine & Gold look to recapture their mojo when they hit the road to close out the calendar year – traveling to Indy for a Thursday night showdown with the Pacers. The Cavaliers dropped consecutive games...
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game
The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.
Knicks, Pacers, Jazz Favorites For Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are one team in the NBA that almost everyone unanimously believes is going to make a trade in the coming weeks. At 14-21, they desperately need to make a move as they are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Cavaliers out to get back on track vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are out to apply the brakes on their modest two-game skid Thursday when they visit the Indiana
Tyler Buchner's Success Accentuates Reoccuring Issues
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner had success on the ground against South Carolina, underscoring a common theme for the Gamecocks.
Pacers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers are performing far better than virtually everyone anticipated. In fact, they currently have a win-loss record of 18-17. With that slate, the Pacers are tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. As of this writing, the Pacers have also won three of their previous four games. The easiest way to put it is that this squad has exceeded expectations. Tyrese Haliburton has been fantastic for Indiana, while Bennedict Mathurin, a rookie, has also had a significant impact. However, as the trade deadline draws near, there are still several questions the Pacers must answer. Here we will look at a few 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Pacers.
Yardbarker
Jarrett Allen Gets Career Milestone Against The Pacers
Jarrett Allen has established himself as one of the best all-around centers in the NBA. He is incredible in the pick-and-roll, he can create his own shot when he's down low in the paint, can guard any player on the floor, and is one of the best rebounders in the league.
