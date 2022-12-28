It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. We're featuring Horsemanship rider, Caroline Fredenburg! The Straughn, Indiana native is majoring in biomedical sciences and has competed in every meet so far this year for the Tigers. She holds a 4-3 record in Horsemanship with a career-high 78 on the year.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO