auburntigers.com
Auburn women host Missouri on New Year's Day
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn women's basketball team rings in the New Year and opens their SEC home schedule Sunday afternoon when the Tigers host Missouri. Game time is 3 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. Auburn (10-3, 0-1 SEC) looks to bounce back after dropping their conference opener on...
auburntigers.com
Tigers drop SEC opener at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Auburn got off to a slow start and could not recover as the Tigers fell to Ole Miss 79-47 Thursday night in the SEC women's basketball opener for both teams. Auburn (10-3, 0-1 SEC) struggled from the field throughout, and the Rebels (12-2, 1-0) controlled the paint and the boards to pull away for the win.
auburntigers.com
Get To Know: Caroline Fredenburg
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. We're featuring Horsemanship rider, Caroline Fredenburg! The Straughn, Indiana native is majoring in biomedical sciences and has competed in every meet so far this year for the Tigers. She holds a 4-3 record in Horsemanship with a career-high 78 on the year.
auburntigers.com
Soccer inks transfer Becky Contreras
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the addition of midfielder Becky Contreras to the program Friday. Contreras comes to The Plains after spending the previous four seasons at Kennesaw State University. She will be immediately eligible to begin playing with the Tigers for the spring exhibition slate.
auburntigers.com
Bacha caps year with third victory at Orlando International Amateur
ORLANDO, Fla. – Auburn men's golf junior Carson Bacha closed out the 2022 with a win at the Orlando International Amateur Friday, his third amateur victory since June. Bacha carded a 73-64-69 to tally a 206 (-8), edging out Marc Dull and Coastal Carolina's Owen Kim by a single stroke. The York, Pennsylvania native's week was highlighted by 12 birdies, including seven in round two, and a pair of eagles on the second hole his final two days.
auburntigers.com
Auburn awarded United Soccer Coaches sportsmanship honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Auburn soccer was named a Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award recipient by United Soccer Coaches Thursday. "I am so proud of our team for winning this award," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "This group really respects the game and always plays with integrity." USC's...
