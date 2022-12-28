ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy

A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
COLUMBUS, OH

