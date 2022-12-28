Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took the stage Wednesday for press availability. Bennett took an opportunity to respond to Jack Sawyer's "advantages" comment.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game
No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum's Shocking Nick Saban Comments
No one has been a bigger fan of Nick Saban than Paul Finebaum over the years. However, the longtime SEC analyst let the 71-year-old Alabama head coach have it during a segment on ESPN's The Paul Finebaum Show this Friday morning. Finebaum said Saban the 2022 season was "probably ...
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement
Former South Carolina State women's basketball coach Audra Smith recently received a six-figure award after suing the school and its former AD. The post South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Comments / 0