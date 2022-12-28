Yvonne Ann Parde, 66, of Beatrice passed away on December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born January 27, 1956 in Beatrice to Alfred and Mae Spilker Parde. She grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. Yvonne received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from Peru State College in 1977 and her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University in 1987. Yvonne worked as the Occupational Therapy Supervisor at the Lincoln Regional Center and as the Director & Assistant Professor in Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Clarkson College in Omaha. She was most recently employed as a Registered Occupational Therapist II at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, antiquing and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her love of animals.

