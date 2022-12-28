Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Future Fund features Nemaha County photographs
AUBURN – The Nemaha County Future Fund still has a limited number of 2023 calendars available from its second annual countywide calendar project. Advisory committee volunteer Julia Lambert, who is a marketing specialist at BCom Solutions, said the calendar started as a Facebook community called Nemaha County Through the Lens.
News Channel Nebraska
New Beatrice Councilman recognized for his service on local utility board
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man was recognized Wednesday by the Board of Public Works for his service on the city advisory body that oversees electric, water, wastewater and street departments. Dave Eskra served twelve years on the board, from 2010 to 2022…..several as Chairman of the B-P-W. He was...
1011now.com
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County-wide half-cent sales tax, ending
BEATRICE – Gage County residents will stop paying a half-cent of local sales tax as of January 1st. That tax, enacted through a state law to assist Gage County in paying off a massive civil rights judgment, was one of the revenue sources used. "That's the first stage of...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment adviser for deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks, and […] The post State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
News Channel Nebraska
Arlene Bohling, 76, of rural Table Rock
Arlene Lorraine Bohling was born to Vyrle and Lillian (Lohman) Strayer on July 22, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She grew up in the Palmyra area. Arlene was baptized in 1958 in the Baptist Church in Palmyra and was confirmed July, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sterling, Nebraska. Arlene attended Palmyra Schools and obtained her GED March 6, 1981.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot
AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
klin.com
LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation
Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
klin.com
Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County
The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
News Channel Nebraska
Yvonne Ann Parde
Yvonne Ann Parde, 66, of Beatrice passed away on December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born January 27, 1956 in Beatrice to Alfred and Mae Spilker Parde. She grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. Yvonne received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from Peru State College in 1977 and her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University in 1987. Yvonne worked as the Occupational Therapy Supervisor at the Lincoln Regional Center and as the Director & Assistant Professor in Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Clarkson College in Omaha. She was most recently employed as a Registered Occupational Therapist II at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, antiquing and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her love of animals.
hamburgreporter.com
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11mile, $352-million beltway.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City embarking on housing strategy
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City’s population peaked in the year 1890 at nearly 12,000 people and has stagnated at around 7,000 residents ever since, but the city is using its American Rescue Plan Act funds in hopes of starting a new growth trend. Eric Casper of JEO Consulting Group...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for firearm charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to three years in prison for having a firearm while being a user of a controlled substance. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 23-year-old Jakerrius Jachun Gill, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Dec. 27 for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who possessed firearms. Gill will serve 36 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after his initial sentence.. There is no parole in the federal system. Gill pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 20.
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Brownville parts ways with water operator
AUBURN - The Auburn Board of Public Works was notified last week that the Village of Brownville has terminated water operator services. Water and Wastewater Manager Alan Slater provided documents and supplies to Brownville. The keys were turned over on Dec. 15 to a member of the Brownville council. The...
klin.com
Man Accused Of Threatening Girlfriend With Hatchet
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in Sprague just after 5:00 Tuesday afternoon after a woman said her boyfriend was threatening her with a hatchet. “The victim reported that he was threatening to kill her and had the hatchet above his head,” says Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. “She had to retreat and lock herself in the bathroom and waited for deputies to arrive.”
