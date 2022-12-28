Read full article on original website
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
KWTX
DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas. The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS...
Copperas Cove driver issued ticket after crashing into fire truck: Texas DPS
A Copperas Cove woman was issued a ticket Tuesday morning after crashing into a fire truck responding to an accident, Texas DPS said.
fox44news.com
Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash
Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
fox44news.com
Lampasas man killed in Thursday night crash
Lampasas, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old Lampasas man was killed in a Thursday night rollover crash. Department of Public Safety Sgt Bryan Wasko said the crash occurred about 11:17 p.m. on U.S. Highway 281 about seven miles north of Lampasas. Troopers reported that a 2007 Dodge pickup driven by...
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
KWTX
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed in RR 1431 wreck
A Kingsland man died after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving ran into the back of a Chevrolet Cruz on RR 1431 at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Chevrolet had slowed down to make a righthand turn onto CR 122, according to investigating officer Detective Michael Tutor of the Marble Falls Police Department.
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
KBTX.com
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges
Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
news4sanantonio.com
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
fox7austin.com
Barton Creek Greenbelt visitors find, return stolen items, report increased crime
AUSTIN, Texas - Crime along the Barton Creek Greenbelt has increased according to frequent visitors. "When you walk down the parking lot, there's broken glass at every parking site. It's obviously something that happens a lot," said David Kauffman. Just like many others, Kauffman is a frequent visitor of the...
Round Rock man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 hit-and-run in San Marcos
A Round Rock man pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man more than two years ago in Hays County.
Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
Missing man located and reported safe, Temple PD says
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says 36-year-old John Cain has been located and reported safe on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to police, Cain had been reported missing after being absent from work for a few days on Dec. 23. Police say he was last seen driving a...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
How law enforcement tracked, arrested Georgetown murder suspect
Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas in Colorado County.
