Tennessee State

NorthcentralPA.com

All-state selections for area football teams released

As the year comes to an end, the release of All-State high school football teams in Pennsylvania is a timely reminder of the fall 2022 football season. Class 1A All-State Team After the outstanding football seasons of both Canton and Muncy during the Fall of 2022, it should come as no surprise that both schools were well represented on the class 1A All-State team. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team

The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
BRYAN, TX
Rocky Mount Telegram

MOMENTUM SQUASHERS: RM boys use 24-0 run to top Rams for tourney title

CLAYTON — The Cleveland High School varsity boys basketball team seemingly had all of the momentum when a 7-0 run just 2:11 into the second quarter pulled the Rams within four (22-18) in the John Jacobs Christmas Classic championship game Thursday night. Their partisan crowd was into the contest with Cleveland’s offensive flurry, but it would be the only momentum they would have as Rocky Mount proved to be the ultimate momentum squashers. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJHL

Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in Arby’s Classic title

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic were decided by four points or fewer inside Viking Hall on Friday night. Myers Park (NC) withstood a fourth-quarter surge from undefeated Norcross (GA) to survive and advance, 66-62. The Mustangs outscored the Blue Devils 21-14 in the third quarter to build a lead […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

