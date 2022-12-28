CLAYTON — The Cleveland High School varsity boys basketball team seemingly had all of the momentum when a 7-0 run just 2:11 into the second quarter pulled the Rams within four (22-18) in the John Jacobs Christmas Classic championship game Thursday night. Their partisan crowd was into the contest with Cleveland’s offensive flurry, but it would be the only momentum they would have as Rocky Mount proved to be the ultimate momentum squashers. ...

