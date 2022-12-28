Read full article on original website
Belle Vernon trio, coach Matt Humbert awarded Class 3A all-state honors
Still riding high after winning the program’s first PIAA championship earlier this month, members of the Belle Vernon football team again have reason to celebrate. Three Leopards were recognized Thursday with selection to the Pa. Football Writers Class 3A all-state team, and head coach Matt Humbert was named the state’s coach of the year for the classification.
Overthrow Joe no mo', Joe Milton and Tennessee football roll in Orange Bowl | Toppmeyer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Overthrow Joe is so 2021. More like, way to go Joe in 2022. And 2023 looks to be the Joe Show. I came to Friday’s Orange Bowl...
All-state selections for area football teams released
As the year comes to an end, the release of All-State high school football teams in Pennsylvania is a timely reminder of the fall 2022 football season. Class 1A All-State Team After the outstanding football seasons of both Canton and Muncy during the Fall of 2022, it should come as no surprise that both schools were well represented on the class 1A All-State team. ...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team
The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
Oklahoma's best high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's top point guards
By Nate Aker Photo of Bartlesville's David Castillo by Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oklahoma high school boys basketball. Our first list focuses on point guards. While there is some inevitable overlap when ...
Joe Milton III leads Vols to Orange Bowl victory over Clemson
No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Friday. The Vols (11-2) never trailed against the Tigers (11-3) and notched a 31-14 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Tennessee set the tone for the contest early as it forced Clemson into a...
Mater Lakes Academy wrestling wins 2 big events. Plus Junior OB basketball and football honors
The Mater Lakes Academy wrestling team is doing very well.
MOMENTUM SQUASHERS: RM boys use 24-0 run to top Rams for tourney title
CLAYTON — The Cleveland High School varsity boys basketball team seemingly had all of the momentum when a 7-0 run just 2:11 into the second quarter pulled the Rams within four (22-18) in the John Jacobs Christmas Classic championship game Thursday night. Their partisan crowd was into the contest with Cleveland’s offensive flurry, but it would be the only momentum they would have as Rocky Mount proved to be the ultimate momentum squashers. ...
Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in Arby’s Classic title
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic were decided by four points or fewer inside Viking Hall on Friday night. Myers Park (NC) withstood a fourth-quarter surge from undefeated Norcross (GA) to survive and advance, 66-62. The Mustangs outscored the Blue Devils 21-14 in the third quarter to build a lead […]
