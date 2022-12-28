Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers had a rough night returning to the ice after the holiday weekend, losing 4-0 to the Washington Capitals. Now they’ll get a chance to rebound from that defeat in Tampa Bay against the Lightning tonight. Tampa was able to win their first game back in action against the Montreal Canadiens, which was just last night. This will be the second meeting between these teams, with the first on the opening night of the NHL season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO