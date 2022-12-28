Read full article on original website
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
MLB’s best starting rotation? Yankees, Mets among top candidates
Multiple Cy Young winners have switched teams in what has been a wild offseason. But when it comes to the finest rotations, the teams at the top figure to be very familiar in 2023. We asked the FOX Sports MLB writers to select their favorite starting five and got varied...
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Yankees bullpen updates: Ron Marinaccio, Michael King’s health; Clarke Schmidt odd-man out?
NEW YORK — The Yankees clubhouse figures to be rowdier next season with veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle back on the club. When the outgoing right-hander was with the Yankees from 2017-20, his nonstop loud chirping in the showers could be heard all the way in the clubhouse. The Yankees...
Yankees pick up pair of minor leaguers from Braves
The New York Yankees are adding some new names. Wednesday, the club announced they acquired infielder Caleb Durbin and right-hander Indigo Diaz from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for left-hander Lucas Luetge. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. In 105 games with Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome...
Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out
The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool. Just one day later, only one option remains. "Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.
Yankees sign ex-Red Sox reliever to minor league deal
The New York Yankees organization is welcoming a new pitcher. The Yankees have signed Tyler Danish to a minor league deal, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports. The right-handed reliever also has an invite to Spring Training. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. Danish spent 2013 to 2021...
Mets-Correa deal expected to work out, report says
Last week, the San Francisco Giants let go of a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa due to concerns over his physical, allowing Steve Cohen to swoop in and strike a deal for his New York Mets. But nothing is official yet. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK...
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees
The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Derek Jeter Tweets, Congratulates Aaron Judge on Yankees Captain Status
Hall of Fame shortstop and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter recently took to Twitter, tweeting out a congratulations to newly named Yankees captain Aaron Judge.
Rangers vs. Lightning prediction - NHL picks & best bets for 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers had a rough night returning to the ice after the holiday weekend, losing 4-0 to the Washington Capitals. Now they’ll get a chance to rebound from that defeat in Tampa Bay against the Lightning tonight. Tampa was able to win their first game back in action against the Montreal Canadiens, which was just last night. This will be the second meeting between these teams, with the first on the opening night of the NHL season.
Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
