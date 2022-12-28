ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

MLB’s best starting rotation? Yankees, Mets among top candidates

Multiple Cy Young winners have switched teams in what has been a wild offseason. But when it comes to the finest rotations, the teams at the top figure to be very familiar in 2023. We asked the FOX Sports MLB writers to select their favorite starting five and got varied...
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out

The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool. Just one day later, only one option remains. "Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa

There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees

The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
BOSTON, MA
The Staten Island Advance

Rangers vs. Lightning prediction - NHL picks & best bets for 12/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers had a rough night returning to the ice after the holiday weekend, losing 4-0 to the Washington Capitals. Now they’ll get a chance to rebound from that defeat in Tampa Bay against the Lightning tonight. Tampa was able to win their first game back in action against the Montreal Canadiens, which was just last night. This will be the second meeting between these teams, with the first on the opening night of the NHL season.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Lease

Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy