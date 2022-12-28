ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
FanDuel Ohio promo: Claim $100 & NBA League Pass with pre-launch bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The day of legal sports betting in Ohio is almost here, and residents can take full advantage of the big event with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. New members who sign up before the platform goes live on January 1, 2023 will receive $100 in bonus bets in which they’ll be able to use on whatever they please.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
College Football: How to watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Friday (12-30-22) in the Gator Bowl | TV, stream and time

No. 19 Notre Dame battles No. 20 South Carolina in Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2022) Gator Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch you can watch the game on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
