Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Colts on TV
The New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 17 matchup. The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Colts have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine. Those in...
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
New York Giants Week 17: First Look at Indianapolis Colts Defense
Let's look at what the Giants might expect from the Indianapolis Colts defense.
Giants CB Adoree' Jackson doubtful vs. Colts in Week 17
The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. The game is of the utmost importance as a win sends Big Blue to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While the Giants are still far from the epitome...
Will Jets face Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Week 18?
Tua Tagovailoa will not take the field on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed to reporters Wednesday that the quarterback suffered a concussion. It’s Tagovailoa’s second concussion of the 2022 season. ****. PLAY THIS FREE NFL PICK ‘EM CHALLENGE. Think...
NFL Insider: Jets owner ‘isn’t sold on’ Robert Saleh | Housecleaning coming?
How will the New York Jets shake things up for next year?. It’s once again a difficult time to root for the Jets, who have recently named Mike White as starting quarterback after he was cleared from his rib injury. TO PURCHASE JETS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. And they could...
Don’t forget to play Week 17 of SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge | The Week 16 victor was a repeat winner
A contestant named Ruby’s captured Week 16 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge as this individual was the only person to correctly pick a whopping 14 games, beating out his closest competitor by two wins. Ruby’s, who also won in Week 3, earned the weekly top prize of $50,...
College football: How to watch Tennessee vs. Clemson Friday (12-30-22) in the Orange Bowl | TV, stream and time
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, SEC) vs. No. 10 Clemson (11-2, ACC), Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Clemson by 5 1/2. Series record: Tennessee leads 11-6-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE. Tennessee can win 11 games for the first time...
FanDuel Ohio promo: Claim $100 & NBA League Pass with pre-launch bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The day of legal sports betting in Ohio is almost here, and residents can take full advantage of the big event with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. New members who sign up before the platform goes live on January 1, 2023 will receive $100 in bonus bets in which they’ll be able to use on whatever they please.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
College Football: How to watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Friday (12-30-22) in the Gator Bowl | TV, stream and time
No. 19 Notre Dame battles No. 20 South Carolina in Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2022) Gator Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch you can watch the game on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
Yankees pick up pair of minor leaguers from Braves
The New York Yankees are adding some new names. Wednesday, the club announced they acquired infielder Caleb Durbin and right-hander Indigo Diaz from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for left-hander Lucas Luetge. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. In 105 games with Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome...
Giants captains send letter to fans ahead of Colts game: 'Be loud'
The New York Giants sent out a letter on Wednesday evening ahead of their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In it, the team’s 10 captains thanked fans for their support this season and asked that they not only pack MetLife Stadium on Sunday but that they have the place rocking.
