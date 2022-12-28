ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Hubs open Nichols tournament with loss to Grayslake North

MARENGO — Winter weather postponed the start of the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic, with the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team finally taking the court on Tuesday afternoon for a second-round matchup against Grayslake North. Despite a competitive first-half effort, Rochelle struggled down the stretch, scoring only two fourth-quarter points in a 68-45 loss to the Knights.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Zone struggles continue against Harvest Christian

MARENGO — Struggles against zone defense continued to hurt the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team during Wednesday evening’s finale at the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic. Facing Harvest Christian for fifth place in the tournament, Rochelle hung tough during the first quarter, building a 12-10 lead with junior Eli Luxton and sophomore Carson Lewis providing an early spark to the offense. The Hubs had trouble navigating around Harvest Christian’s zone defense for the remainder of the game, however, falling behind 25-19 at halftime and conceding a double-digit advantage after guard Ben Lothery caught fire from 3-point range for the Lions.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Basketball: Second chances doom Lady Hubs against Quincy

DIXON — Second chances at the rim were plentiful for the Quincy Blue Devils and troublesome for the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team on Thursday, when the purple and white aimed to secure a fifth-place finish in the annual KSB Holiday Classic at Dixon High School. Sophomore Kendyl...
ROCHELLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle

An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
OTTAWA, IL
1440 WROK

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block

MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
JACKSON, MI
rockfordscanner.com

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident. It happened earlier this evening near 251 and Elevator. Injuries were being reported.
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Mendota Reporter

Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue

MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
MENDOTA, IL

