16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope
The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
6-week-old baby boy taken from Rochester found safe, police say
Rochester, N.Y. — A 6-week-old baby boy was found safe Wednesday after a missing child alert was issued by Rochester police. Cartier Webb-Terry had been reported missing after he was last seen Monday morning with his mother, who did not have legal custody of him, police said. Rochester police...
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Missing child alert issued for endangered 6-week-old baby taken from Rochester
Update: 6-week-old baby boy taken from Rochester found safe, police say. Rochester, N.Y. — A missing child alert has been issued for an endangered 6-week-old baby boy taken from Rochester, police said. Cartier Webb-Terry was possibly taken by his mother, Shelenese Webb, 32, according to a missing child alert...
New dog park to be built in Webster Park
The dog park is the latest project in the county's "Go Outside Monroe Initiative," Bello said.
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
Man hospitalized after being shot in leg on Cameron Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot on Cameron Street on Wednesday night. Rochester Police responded to the shooting on the northwest side of the city around 10:45 p.m., not far from School No. 54. Officers say the victim was found at the...
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car
Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
Sunrise Smart Start: Abandoned hotel arrests, Title 42
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
MCSO: Deputy pulled by car while struggling to arrest larceny suspect
The other fleeing suspect was arrested, according to MCSO.
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
First responders from Rochester area continue to help Buffalo after deadly snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The death toll from the monster storm sits at 30 on Tuesday. Now that most life-saving searches have been completed, the focus is turning to clean up. Resources are coming in from across the state to help, including a lot from the Rochester community. The blizzard...
Rochester organizations donating for Buffalo in city’s time of need
The Red Cross is also looking for donations and they are ready to send in whatever is needed.
Man seriously injured after shooting on Avondale Park
Officers said that, when they arrived, they located the victim, who was shot at least once in his lower body.
Pet of the Week: Gunner
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Gunner is an 11-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Need some more snuggles in your life? Gunner is your guy! This handsome 11-year-old loves nothing more than being cuddled up close to his favorite people. Gunner...
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
