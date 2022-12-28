ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself

THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
InsideHook

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
nationaltoday.com

The Best Fuel Injector Cleaner for 2022

You’ve probably heard of fuel injector cleaners before, but you may not know how important they are. If your car’s fuel injectors aren’t working properly, it can cause a whole host of problems — from slow acceleration or hard starting to poor fuel economy and even engine damage.
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Wind Throb Mitigation System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a wind throb mitigation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 31st, 2020, published on December 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11535090. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of patents aimed...
Flying Magazine

Wait, Is 2022 Over Already?

At some point during my formative years, a friend of mine once said, “The only New Year’s resolution I ever make is to drink more water.” Anything else was deemed either too complicated or too unachievable—or of dubious merit in the long run. So, like every...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video

Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
MotorBiscuit

5 Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space

Luxury SUVs are a popular option for drivers, but which offer maximum cargo space? Read on to find out. The post 5 Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pinkbike.com

University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft

Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

165K+
Followers
37K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy