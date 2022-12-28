ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Games We Can’t Wait to Bet on in 2023

By Jennifer Piacenti
 2 days ago

Mark down these 10 games to bet on in 2023.

Reflecting on 2022, it’s been an incredible year for sports and sports betting.

We witnessed plenty of favorites win as the Astros won the World Series, the Kansas Jayhawks won the NCAA basketball championship and Rafael Nadal won the French Open for a record 14th time.

We also saw some beautiful upsets with the Phillies winning the NL pennant, Rich Strike surprising at the Kentucky Derby and the Alabama Crimson Tide missing the College Football Playoff after entering as the top seed for the past two seasons.

With 2022 coming to a close, it’s time to get excited about what’s ahead. Here are 10 events I’m already looking forward to betting on in 2023. Will you join me?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 9: College Football Playoff Championship

Will it be Georgia , Michigan , Ohio State or TCU ? Personally, I’m betting on my long-shot alma mater (TCU) at +1400 odds, but no matter who it is, it promises to be one of the most exciting betting days of the year - and it’s just around the corner!

Jan 15-29: Australian Open

There’s just something fun about being able to watch tennis in the middle of the night in January. Remember that 2017 Roger Federer-Nadal Final? I pulled an all-nighter. Novak Djokovic returns after a year off after his dramatic Covid deportation, and he’ll be looking for a tenth Australian open title and his 22nd Grand Slam, which would tie him with Nadal for the most of all time.

Feb. 12: Super Bowl LVII

Is there anything better? Whether you are betting on the color of the Gatorade shower, the MVP or which team covers the spread, this event is the pinnacle of betting and you can probably do it with friends at a party too.

March 30: MLB opening day

Who am I kidding? It’s not just Opening Day - it’s the whole season! The best thing about baseball is you can bet on it every day. Just think how often you could have bet on Aaron Judge to homer and pocketed a nice payday. You can make that bet on Opening Day when he faces the Giants , who nearly stole him from the Yankees in the offseason. Be sure to get futures bets in early. If you took Justin Verlander to win the Cy Young last Opening Day, you got paid at 14-1 odds.

April 1-3: NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, Championship Game

March Madness! In the middle of spring, is there anything better? Football is on hiatus and MLB has just started, yet college hoops is ready to crown its champion. Saint Peter’s ousting 2-seed Kentucky with a +1400 payout is enough to get me already picking out this year’s bracket buster. Get your futures bets in early for the best payout for your long shot bet on the Final Four.

May 6: Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike gave us plenty of drama last year, winning the derby at 80-1 odds. Does a long shot win again? Or will it be a favorite? No matter who it is, you can bet it while wearing a hat and sipping a mint julep. It doesn’t get much better than that.

June: Stanley Cup Final

Ok, I’ll admit it. I don’t bet on hockey, but this feels like a good time to start. Will the Avalanche repeat? Will the Lightning reclaim their crown? I’ll have to ask the experts at SI Betting what to do.

June 1-18: NBA Finals

The NBA Finals start in June and you can already place your futures bet now. The Celtics (+350) are the favorites at SI Sportsbook , followed closely by the Bucks (+500). Place those bets now and you’ll get paid at least three times your money. Personally, I’ll take the Mavericks at +2800 odds. At that payout, there’s not a lot to lose! Or maybe I’ll wait and live bet these games instead…

Aug. 28-Sept. 10: US Open

Carlos Alcaraz made history after his first US Open win last year, becoming the youngest men’s world No. 1 at nineteen years, four months and six days old. Will he hold on? Jannik Sinner, Caspar Ruud and young American Francis Tiafoe, who ousted Nadal in last year’s tournament, are all vying to be at the top of the new young guard in tennis. Djokovic and Nadal are also in pursuit to re-write the record books, though. Will it be the old guard or new?

October-November: World Series

You knew I would save the best for last. Will the Astros win their third title in six years? Will the Yankees finally break their 14-year World Series Drought? Or will this one go to the NL? The Dodgers are always contenders, while Steve Cohen has written enough checks to expect the Mets to be amazing. What’s even more likely? We will see another surprise contender like the recent Phillies or the Braves .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To MLB Umpires Announcement

10 veteran MLB umpires are retiring ahead of the 2023 season. This double-digit figure marks the most umps retiring at the same time since the 1999 season, per MLB insider Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Crew chiefs Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds and Bill...
