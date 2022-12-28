Read full article on original website
Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series
The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news
Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Bumrah, Jadeja were available for Sri Lanka series but selectors don't want to rush them back
Rohit was unavailable for T20Is, Kohli and Rahul have been rested, and Pant has been sent to NCA for strength and conditioning
Gambhir: 'There's no discussion; Kishan should be Rohit's opening partner in ODIs'
Former batter doesn't pick KL Rahul in first-choice ODI XI: "Probably he'll be a back-up wicketkeeper and a back-up batter"
BBC
Rishabh Pant: Indian cricketer injured in car accident
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The batsman has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, India's cricket board said in a statement. Pant, who is currently in hospital,...
Williamson and New Zealand and a throwback to old Test cricket
They were slow, they were steady, they refused to take any risk and they might still end up winning the game
'We took a chance, you never know. It's cricket' - Babar Azam on unexpected declaration
Captain calls for his side to "be positive and play with aggression" as Pakistan finish 2022 without a Test win
Ranji Trophy third round: A sweet first for Saurashtra, Pandey's special 200, the Parag show
Highlights from the latest round where 15 out of the 19 matches produced outright results
ng-sportingnews.com
Pat Cummins pays tribute to Shane Warne following emphatic Australian victory
Australian captain Pat Cummins has reflected on a “special” victory during the Boxing Day Test which was played against the backdrop of a celebration of the late, great Shane Warne’s life at the MCG. “Boxing Day is always a huge event, and this year was even more...
Bavuma knows he needs big runs but inexperience also costs South Africa
"I've been guilty of that in my Test career, and that's something that I'd really like to change"
IGN
SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for 2nd T20
South Africa Women Under-19 will take on India Women Under-19 in the 2nd of the 5 matches T20 series on Thursday. India Under 19 won the 1st T20 by 54 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Match Details:. South Africa Women Under-19s vs India Women Under-19s, 2nd T20.
SB Nation
Cricket player in Australia gets clocked by low flying SkyCam
A scary moment during the Boxing Day test between Australia and South Africa is raising questions about broadcasting standards in the sport. Anrich Nortje of South Africa was in the field when a low-flying SkyCam crashed directly into him. Fox Sports has apologized for the incident, but questions linger. Most...
