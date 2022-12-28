ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series

The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news

Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Rishabh Pant: Indian cricketer injured in car accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The batsman has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, India's cricket board said in a statement. Pant, who is currently in hospital,...
Pat Cummins pays tribute to Shane Warne following emphatic Australian victory

Australian captain Pat Cummins has reflected on a “special” victory during the Boxing Day Test which was played against the backdrop of a celebration of the late, great Shane Warne’s life at the MCG. “Boxing Day is always a huge event, and this year was even more...
Cricket player in Australia gets clocked by low flying SkyCam

A scary moment during the Boxing Day test between Australia and South Africa is raising questions about broadcasting standards in the sport. Anrich Nortje of South Africa was in the field when a low-flying SkyCam crashed directly into him. Fox Sports has apologized for the incident, but questions linger. Most...
