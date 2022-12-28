They afraid if they make it back home in Russia they will tell the people exactlymwhat is happening and risk the soldiers they sent off to die in Ukraine showing up in Moscow ready to fight the Kremlin. That's what they should do anyways,everyone of them should attack the Kremlin.
When there wasn’t a good reason to go and fight a war in the Ukraine so it’s hard on the Russian soldiers to go and kill innocent people for what ? They have no idea why they should be destroying these peoples homes, city’s, and way of life when the Ukrainian citizens haven’t done anything wrong. To watch these people suffer to see the children homeless and these soldiers are far from their homes they were forced to leave where they are needed.
Russian soldiers are beginning to see little man Putin for what he is. A lying murderous evil orc who cares about only himself and will continue to send untrained soldiers to war in hopes to overwhelm Ukraine with numbers. In previous wars that may have been possible, but truth is out and many soldiers are realizing dying for someone as worthless as Putin is senseless.
