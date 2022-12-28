ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

utahstories.com

Delicious Temptations at Utah Resorts

Through the years ― particularly with winter sport destinations like Deer Valley Resort leading the way ― our local resorts have really stepped up their culinary games. Eclectic dining fare is more the norm now for skiers and boarders, rather than the exception. Here are some of our favorite gourmet-worthy slopeside dishes and dining venues.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Post holiday cleaning tips

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) The holiday season is wrapping up, and the frustration of putting away the decorations might be setting in. The longer you wait to put them away, the more of a hassle it can become. To ease the stresses of finding broken ornaments, tangled up lights and misplacing decorations, Dallyn Riddick from TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, have some post holiday cleaning tips that will have you thanking yourself by the time next Christmas rolls around.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Gateway’s Last Hurrah

If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!. Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks. The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Simple exercises to do for an effective workout at home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Skip the gym membership while fulfilling your new year’s goals! Personal trainer, Natalie Bedford, has all the tools you need to get a good workout from the comfort of your own home. In today’s Fitness Friday segment, she shared 3 exercises that can be done with just one block. If you don’t have a block, she says you can use a towel rolled up to help assist with the movements.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The Holidays are ending; Get that New year, New Carpet Clean!

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — What’s the first thing you notice when you enter a new home? For many, it’s the first thing they step on — the floors. No matter how clean a home is, it will never look clean if the floors haven’t been properly cared for. And while you may think that chemical shampoo is doing the trick, it’s actually making your floors look even worse with buildup over time.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Snowbasin announces new ski lift

SALT LAKE CITY — New snow has brought a new ski lift to Snowbasin ski resort. The resort itself has accumulated 131 inches of snow this season, with just 5 inches of fresh powder last night. For skiers, the snow is a gift that keeps on giving. Soon they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News

Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

