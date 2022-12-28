Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
utahstories.com
Delicious Temptations at Utah Resorts
Through the years ― particularly with winter sport destinations like Deer Valley Resort leading the way ― our local resorts have really stepped up their culinary games. Eclectic dining fare is more the norm now for skiers and boarders, rather than the exception. Here are some of our favorite gourmet-worthy slopeside dishes and dining venues.
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
ABC 4
Post holiday cleaning tips
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) The holiday season is wrapping up, and the frustration of putting away the decorations might be setting in. The longer you wait to put them away, the more of a hassle it can become. To ease the stresses of finding broken ornaments, tangled up lights and misplacing decorations, Dallyn Riddick from TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, have some post holiday cleaning tips that will have you thanking yourself by the time next Christmas rolls around.
ABC 4
Gateway’s Last Hurrah
If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!. Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks. The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from...
ABC 4
Simple exercises to do for an effective workout at home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Skip the gym membership while fulfilling your new year’s goals! Personal trainer, Natalie Bedford, has all the tools you need to get a good workout from the comfort of your own home. In today’s Fitness Friday segment, she shared 3 exercises that can be done with just one block. If you don’t have a block, she says you can use a towel rolled up to help assist with the movements.
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
ABC 4
Pallas’s cat: Salt Lake City’s top trending animal on Google in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Pallas’s cat, otherwise known as the Manul, Steppe cat, or Rock Wildcat, was the Salt Lake City area’s most-searched animal on Google in 2022. These well-furred cats have stocky bodies with thick, soft fur and an “abundant dark, woolly underfur”...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
KUTV
What is there to do on New Year's Eve in Utah? Here's your event guide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you're stumped on what to do on the last day of 2022, let us help you out. We're gathering details on the big events happening across the state, and we'll continue updating this list as we get more information. Salt Lake County. Salt...
ABC 4
The Holidays are ending; Get that New year, New Carpet Clean!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — What’s the first thing you notice when you enter a new home? For many, it’s the first thing they step on — the floors. No matter how clean a home is, it will never look clean if the floors haven’t been properly cared for. And while you may think that chemical shampoo is doing the trick, it’s actually making your floors look even worse with buildup over time.
kjzz.com
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
kslnewsradio.com
Snowbasin announces new ski lift
SALT LAKE CITY — New snow has brought a new ski lift to Snowbasin ski resort. The resort itself has accumulated 131 inches of snow this season, with just 5 inches of fresh powder last night. For skiers, the snow is a gift that keeps on giving. Soon they...
ksl.com
Volunteers sought for the Sundance Film Festival, where 'magical connections' happen
PARK CITY — After a two-year pause of in-person activities, volunteers for the Sundance Film Festival are sought for January 2023. The festival is returning with in-person films and events from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Salt Lake City and at the Sundance Resort. "It is truly something very...
ksl.com
Utah mom helps others get access to children's medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. "I know a lot of moms...
cityweekly.net
A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News
Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
Ute fans heading to Pasadena for Rose Bowl, amid travel troubles
Ute fans are getting ready to head to Pasadena to watch the team take on Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Monday.
kjzz.com
Utah boy in ICU after contracting flu, strep, pneumonia simultaneously
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah boy who contracted influenza, pneumonia, and strep -- all at once -- was admitted into the ICU just before Christmas, where he and his family have been since. Syracuse mother Brittani McCleery said these past two weeks have been a nightmare. "The...
