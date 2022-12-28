Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
juliensjournal.com
L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell
In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
A Large Garage Sale is Coming to Dubuque in January
Garage sales are havens for treasures, and there's sure to be a plethora of great people, good vibes, and fun finds at one in our neck of the woods to help usher in the upcoming new year. Jodi & KT Invite You are not wasting any time getting their 2023...
Congratulations to Our Winner of the “Light Up the Tri-States” Contest
Y105 wants to extend a big congratulations to Dan Harry Jr, our big winner of the 2022 "Light Up the Tri-States" contest! Dan's photo was voted by your staff as the stand-out in our contest (a very tough call, I'll add). As a result, he stopped by our offices and picked up his $500 cash prize, courtesy of Finnin Kia!
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Five Years in Prison For Pointing Gun
A Dubuque felon accused of pointing a gun at a woman has been sentenced to five years in prison. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. A report states that 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction on October 15th. Anderson had a prior felony conviction from 2019 in California.
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022
The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
A Night To Shine Brings Prom To Those With Special Needs
Everyone remembers their first time at prom. A total coming-of-age experience, and the first real party for those looking to their new life as "adults". The Lights, music, food, limos, and everyone dressed to the nines in beautiful gowns and tuxedos. And then there was always a chance to be King and Queen and stroll in on the red carpet. That experience is exactly what a Night to Shine brings to people with special needs.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Dubuque Grants Extra Bag for Holiday Waste Collection; Updated Schedule For New Year’s
According to a release, the City of Dubuque is allowing its solid waste collection customers to set out one extra bag of garbage this holiday season. Now through Saturday, December 31st, all customers will be allowed to set out one extra 35-gallon container, up to 40 pounds in weight, or bag without the usually required green sticker. Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6am on the scheduled collection day.
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
Man Caught with $300,000 in Drugs in Iowa Faces Minimal Penalty
In September 2019, Dubuque County Police pulled over a Michigan man for a traffic violation around 10:40 p.m. near Key West, Iowa. The deputy who pulled the man over called for backup, and a K9 officer detected substances in his car. The vehicle was then searched. What the authorities found...
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
superhits106.com
One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County
One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
KCRG.com
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Aurora. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater avenue...
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
EZ Auto Finance’s 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive (PHOTOS)
EZ Auto Finance held its 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Friday, December 23rd, much to the joy of the community. EZ Auto Finance took in donations of toys, gift cards, and/or monetary donations during this toy drive event. Santa Claus also stopped by to help spread good tidings and pass out toys to boys and girls alike!
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Humane Society is over capacity
The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
x1071.com
Belmont Woman Arrested On Drug Charges in Dubuque
A woman from Belmont was arrested by Dubuque Police Tuesday. 28 year old Samantha Brende was arrested at around 4:30pm Tuesday in the area of East 20th and White streets on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
$24 Million For Five Flags? Dubuque City Council Votes Yes
In an update from the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members voted Monday (12/19) to invest $24 million into improving the Five Flags Center. Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period. The first 18 months of the project will be devoted to design and engineering. Current plans will keep the facility open while construction is in process. Specifics of what improvements will be made have not yet been determined.
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0