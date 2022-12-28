ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies

What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

California State Lottery 2022 – A year for the history books

This past year – 2022 – will go down as one of the most significant years in California State Lottery (CSL) history. Believe it or not, the Powerball® jackpot experience that unfolded in Southern California is just part of this year’s transformative story. Yes, the eyes...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy