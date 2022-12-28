ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
