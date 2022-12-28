Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County worker seriously injured during carjacking; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County worker was seriously injured when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his truck and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the building inspector had left the vehicle running outside a home in the 10000 block of Timmons Road in Thonotosassa. While […]
Hillsborough County Detention Deputy Under Investigation, Resigns After DUI Arrest
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy is facing charges of DUI and has resigned from his position. According to deputies, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, just after 7:30 p.m., Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38 years old, who was on administrative leave without pay
'Betty T' retires from Polk County Sheriff’s Office after 60 years
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — After spending 60 years with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Betty Tomlinson, also known as "Betty T," retired from the agency on Thursday. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Tomlinson has been with the agency longer than Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "She...
Hillsborough County deputy resigns after being arrested for DUI while on administrative leave
A Hillsborough County deputy has resigned after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
Man charged with attempted homicide of officer following Pasco County shooting
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing after one of its deputies shot a suspected car thief overnight, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port...
15 year-old victim dead in St. Petersburg shooting, suspect in custody
Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) continue to investigate a shooting incident that left a 15 year-old victim dead. The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue S. Zykiquiro Lofton, age 15, was the victim. of a...
Disciplined Hillsborough deputy resigns after alleged drunk driving crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy on administrative leave is without a job after deputies found him behind the wheel following a drunk driving crash, the sheriff's office said. Morris Valenzuela, 38, faces a charge of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury for the...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
Hillsborough County deputies search for missing endangered Tampa woman
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Thursday.
15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete after allegedly being chased
A teenager was shot in St. Petersburg after he was chased by three young men around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
Polk County man who ran human trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison
A Polk County man will spend nearly 10 years behind bars for leading a forced farm labor operation that spanned several states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Temple Terrace Shooting Suspect Arrested
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – A 33-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened on Thursday in Temple Terrace. According to investigators, at approximately 2:56 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, the Temple Terrace Police Department responded to the area of 6905 Marisa Ct. in
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Mother, 2 young sons found dead in submerged car in Lakeland lake
LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deaths of a mother and her two young sons, ages 4 and 9, who were found in a submerged car in Lake Wire, authorities said. Rescuers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a call about...
FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
Investigation continues into mysterious death of Dover mom found lying on I-275 Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said she lived in Dover and was from Plant City. Troopers said Contreras was […]
1 teen shot in St. Pete; witnesses claim he was being chased
One person was shot in St. Petersburg after he was being chased by three young men around midnight on Friday.
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
