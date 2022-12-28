ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home

We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

Highland to close for site reinterpretation work

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Monroe Highland will be closed for much of January, getting ready for the next phase of its site reinterpretation. According to a release, the presidential site will be closed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 for work on several interior spaces. “Our next...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

Wheelin' Sportsmen Hunt held to cut deer population

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Department of Parks and Recreation teams up with a wheelchair sporting group, the Wheelin' Sportsmen, for a hunt in Pleasant Grove Park on Thursday. Thursday's event marked the sixth annual Wheelin' Sportsman Hunt. Four licensed hunters turned out Thursday. Director of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
TODAY.com

Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says

The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC 29 News

Bodies found in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County

HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Rt. 9 Reopens After Hillsboro House Fire

Hillsboro Rallies to Aid Family after Fire Even as fire crews worked to extinguish flames ripping through the historic former church building on Tuesday morning, town of Hillsboro leaders already were at work to help the Hawkins family who live there. The fire at the home, located on the southside...
HILLSBORO, VA

