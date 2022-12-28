This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. Regardless of what style of whiskey you consider your favorite, 2022 had something for you. Whether it's an upstart bourbon brand that's shaking up the industry, a wild-fermented single-malt Scotch created by accident, the deconstruction of a legendary Japanese whiskey or a celebrity-backed spirit that actually lives up to the hype, this was a year that was filled with pleasant surprises in the whiskey world. These are the whiskeys that most excited us in 2022.

