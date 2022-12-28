Read full article on original website
The Best American Whiskeys of 2022 (That Aren’t Bourbon or Rye)
We’ve already discussed our favorite bourbons and ryes of 2022. Now, we get to the fun stuff: Everything else in the American whiskey world. Wheated whiskey, single malts, peated malts, bottled whiskey cocktails, whiskey with unusual barrel finishes — these are the areas where distillers (and blenders) can loosen the industry shackles and show some creativity.
Gear Patrol
The 15 Most Exciting New Bourbon and Whiskeys of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. Regardless of what style of whiskey you consider your favorite, 2022 had something for you. Whether it's an upstart bourbon brand that's shaking up the industry, a wild-fermented single-malt Scotch created by accident, the deconstruction of a legendary Japanese whiskey or a celebrity-backed spirit that actually lives up to the hype, this was a year that was filled with pleasant surprises in the whiskey world. These are the whiskeys that most excited us in 2022.
restaurantclicks.com
6 Best Mixers for Bourbon
Bourbon is a versatile drink you can enjoy with family and friends or just by yourself after a long day. The alcohol is much smoother than other types of hard liquor, and it offers your taste buds hints of a caramel-like flavor and fresh vanilla. These flavors are great on...
brytfmonline.com
Eight sparkling wines to welcome 2023
There is no party or celebration without sparkling wine, the sparkling wine that seems to instill spirit and joy. On New Year’s Eve it is indispensable – at the table, to talk, to socialize, sometimes for lack of other company – and that is why we propose eight good sparkling wines, very different from each other, but with a common characteristic: they are all Portuguese.
Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now
For the final Beer of the Week of 2022, we have an interesting variety of brews pushing a bunch of different buttons. Want to be reminded of eating popsicles in the summer, a powder-filled day in the mountains, or your own mortality (we did say interesting)? We’ve got you covered. Here's to finding the best […]
Ice Wine Is the Nightcap You're Missing Out On
This misunderstood sweet wine is hard to produce and profoundly delicious.
shorelocalnews.com
2022 end-of-year best buys in wines
I don’t know about you, but this year has flown by for me. It is almost time for the ball to drop in Times Square. As 2022 ends and we anticipate all that 2023 will bring, I thought it fitting to look back at some of the best buys in wine from the year. I have always said that you do not need to spend a fortune to have a great wine experience; this year was outstanding for great, budget-friendly wines. Drum roll, please! Here is my top 10 for 2022:
Kingsport Times-News
Brandy Flambeed Steak is perfect for any special occasion
Here’s a festive dish for this time of year or anytime you want something special. The steak is flambeed with brandy. The alcohol is burned off, leaving the flavor behind. Brandy is a generic name for wine or fermented fruit juice that has been distilled and aged in oak barrels. Cognac and Armagnac, named for the region where the grapes are produced, are considered fine brandies. Use any type of brandy in this recipe. You don’t need to buy a large bottle. You can buy small bottles or splits (1.5 ounces) of different types of brandy in most liquor stores.
wdfxfox34.com
Cigar Tasting and Notes: Your Guide to Cigar Flavors
Originally Posted On: https://www.cuencacigars.com/blog/cigar-tasting-and-notes-your-guide-to-cigar-flavors/. Historians generally agree that cigars were created by the Mayans. The art of cigar tasting is a lot like wine tasting. The flavor you choose for cigar pairing (scotch, fruit, coffee, etc.) can add to your enjoyment of the aroma. Some prefer smoking cigars on their...
Elite Daily
Dunkin’ Brown Butter Toffee Latte Review: Tastes Like Amped-Up Caramel
Get ready to channel all the cozy vibes on your next Dunkin’ run. The chain’s winter menu dropped on Dec. 28, and in addition to new Biscuit Bites, it includes a sweet and toasty Brown Butter Toffee Latte. If the name alone isn’t enough to get you reaching for your fuzziest socks, one sip just might do the trick. I tried the new drinks, and this review of Dunkin’s Brown Butter Toffee Latte covers both the iced and hot versions of the drink, so you know what to expect whether you heat it up or cool it down.
Salt & Straw Launches Vegan Flavors With A Classic Theme
No matter the time of year, occasion, or mood, ice cream always seems to hit the spot when we need it the most. It's sweet, cool, refreshing, and makes people feel good no matter what age they are. In fact, studies have shown that the mere act of eating ice cream can boost serotonin levels, according to eDairy News. What's not to love?
nippertown.com
Getting Crafty: Six Malty Beers to Drink When It’s Cold
Nights are long. Temps are low. Your retired aunt has made her annual migration to Florida. As much as we try to deny the truth, the Stark family has been proven correct yet again: winter came. Luckily, Nippertown is here with everything you need to make it through the colder months, from mid-2010 television references to beer recommendations. Mostly beer recommendations.
snapshotsincursive.com
Eagle Brand Caramel Rum Sauce
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Delicious Holiday Foods: Eagle Brand Caramel Rum Sauce! For caramel-lovers all over the world, this recipe can be your legacy. It’s rich, it’s thick, it’s buttery, and it’s laced with a hint of dark rum that gets the party started. Take a moment to tick off the countless ways you can drizzle caramel sauce over food. Spread it on toast, then sprinkle with cinnamon. Add it to coffee for a smooth latte. Turn it into an apple dip coated with salted peanuts. Whip it into pudding or smoothies. Top off a bowl of ice cream. You get the idea. If your imagination stalls out, simply dip a teaspoon into the jar and enjoy the caramel sauce all by itself.
techaiapp.com
How to Make the Drink of The Year: A Perfect Espresso Martini
Arguably the most popular cocktail of 2022 (sorry negroni sbagliato!), the espresso martini has risen back to fashion alongside the ’90’s looks of late and couldn’t have come at a better time. After a good two years of early bedtimes and too many nights in at home, most of us needed the extra jolt of caffeine to keep us buzzing through our favorite festivities of the year.
Delish
Brandy Alexander
This retro dessert cocktail deserves a spot at your next dinner party. The Brandy Alexander, also known as the Alexander #2, is a derivative of the aptly named Alexander #1. The original Alexander was first printed in Hugo Ensslin’s 1916 cookbook Recipes for Mixed Drinks. The Alexander’s origins are a little murky, but historian Barry Popik says the most plausible story is from an event designed in honor of the fictional character Phoebe Snow. Hosted at the famous New York City restaurant Rector’s, their resident bartender Tony Alexander supposedly mixed gin, crème de cacao, and cream to match Snow’s pristinely white outfit. Eventually, someone swapped the gin in the recipe for brandy, and the rest is history.
