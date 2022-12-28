Read full article on original website
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
Paris High School Gym to Undergo Full Replacement Due to Water Damage
Paris, IL – On Christmas Day, a fire suppression line in the front gym lobby broke at Paris High School, causing significant damage to the building, including damage to the gym floor. Despite precautions being taken to prevent such an incident, the line broke and flooded the school with water.
Monticello man celebrates 104th birthday
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A Monticello man has 104 reasons to smile. Delmar Burgin celebrated a huge milestone at Villas of Holly Brook Senior Living, turning 104-years-old. Burgin said he credits his longevity to making good decisions. “I just try to live a clean life, have faith and try...
Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed
Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished. Firefighters found heavy smoke rolling from the building at 805 North Vermilion Street when they arrived there. The alarm sounded at 5:54 p.m. The building...
A number of people displaced after a fire at a local hotel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire Friday at the Travelodge on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief for the THFD, they received a call around 3:10 on Dec. 30 for a structure fire at 530 S. 3rd Street and responded quickly […]
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
The Big “Hello” of 2022: Groundbreaking for the Golden Nugget Casino
As we’ve taken a look at news stories from the year 2022, we’ve looked back at a lot of GOODBYES. But we conclude by looking back on Danville and Vermilion County’s biggest HELLO of the year: the long awaited groundbreaking of the Golden Nugget Casino. When it...
Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
Danville Wrestling Tournament Attracts a Crowd
The ‘St. Thomas More New Year’s Challenge’ wrestling tournament attracted 23 high school teams to the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville on Thursday and Friday. Tournament Director Ben Montez says it was a dual team tournament where winners advanced to the next round…. (Tournament Director Ben...
Mattoon Fire Responds to Several Calls Over Holiday Weekend
The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Danville mayoral candidate taken off ballot takes legal action
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacob Lane was taken off the ballot for Danville mayor after he was challenged. Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. claimed he did not have enough verified signatures. “Mr. Williams was completely in his right to file an objection to my petitions,” said Lane. But Lane claims the objection was not handled properly […]
Team Green Law shares info on how to handle a car accident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — RT Green with Team Green Law shares important information about what any driver should know in the event of a car accident. From the moment the accident occurs to legal advice regarding damage and injury, Team Green Law is available to help. Offering free advice, Team Green Law can assist in the long process following a car accident.
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Illinois Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
