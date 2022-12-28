ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Meet the Next Superstar Alabama Wideout

The Alabama Crimson Tide may have fell short of the 2022 College Football Playoffs, but that did not stop Nick Saban from going out and signing one of the best-recruiting classes during his reign, securing the consensus number-one class in the nation. One of Alabama's many signees is top JUCO...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson

Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person wounded in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
ABERDEEN, MS
CBS 42

Teen killed, man injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa crash left a teenage girl dead and a man injured early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County

MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

North Mississippi water treatment facilities change disinfectant

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A change in disinfectant for water treatment in North Mississippi may affect dialysis patients. A notice from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District informed customers that chloramines will be used as a disinfectant beginning tomorrow. This change is of critical importance for customers who...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate shooting that left one person injured

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured in a Starkville shooting. The gunfire happened Thursday night near the intersection of Reed Road and Orchard Lane. Starkville police said an argument led to the gunfire but they had no further details. The extent of the victim’s injury was not...
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy