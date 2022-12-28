Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Bulldogs news: Bulldogs struggle offensively, bowl games today, and more
The Mississippi State Bulldogs struggled at the free throw line in their SEC basketball opener. The Mississippi State basketball team was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide, 78-67. The Mississippi State Bulldogs could not seem to hold off the Crimson Tide in the second half. The Mississippi State basketball team...
Alabama Basketball Teaches Bulldogs to Behave in Starkville
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team defeated the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 78-67 in Starkville on Wednesday. "The Hump" was packed to the brim and the crowd was loud. The Tide, however, are no stranger to hostile environments and handled it with poise.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
Three Things to Know About Mississippi State Quarterback Signee Chris Parson
Here are a few things to know about one of the Bulldogs' top signees.
Meet the Next Superstar Alabama Wideout
The Alabama Crimson Tide may have fell short of the 2022 College Football Playoffs, but that did not stop Nick Saban from going out and signing one of the best-recruiting classes during his reign, securing the consensus number-one class in the nation. One of Alabama's many signees is top JUCO...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson
Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
16-year-old Mississippi powerlifter gets help from opponents during championship
BRUCE, Mississippi — In Bruce, Mississippi, kindness is a source of strength. Diamond Campbell, 16, may very well be one of the strongest people in Bruce. She's been powerlifting since the sixth grade. "I had older friends who did power lifting,” Diamond said. “They were like, ‘It's really cool...
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
wtva.com
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
wtva.com
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
Teen killed, man injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa crash left a teenage girl dead and a man injured early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
wcbi.com
House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
wcbi.com
North Mississippi water treatment facilities change disinfectant
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A change in disinfectant for water treatment in North Mississippi may affect dialysis patients. A notice from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District informed customers that chloramines will be used as a disinfectant beginning tomorrow. This change is of critical importance for customers who...
wcbi.com
Starkville police investigate shooting that left one person injured
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured in a Starkville shooting. The gunfire happened Thursday night near the intersection of Reed Road and Orchard Lane. Starkville police said an argument led to the gunfire but they had no further details. The extent of the victim’s injury was not...
